Tour de France: Gall loses valuable time due to a defect

Tour de France

Felix Gall was unlucky with a defect in the final of the Tour de France on the last mountain stage of the second week and fell out of the top ten. The East Tyrolean slipped down from ninth to eleventh place overall before the rest day. The yellow jersey still belongs to Jonas Vingegaard, who parried Tadej Pogacar’s next attack on the final climb of the 15th stage. The day’s victory after 180 kilometers and almost 4,500 meters in altitude from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc went to the Dutchman Wout Poels.



16.07.2023 19.02

After 15 of 21 stages, the Danish titleholder Vingegaard remains ten seconds ahead of the Slovenian Pogacar. It continues on Tuesday in Passy with the only individual time trial. The 22 kilometers should accommodate Gall, who is actually not competitive in this discipline, due to the topography with two climbs. The last six kilometers lead steeply uphill.

It did so at the end of the mountain trilogy in the Alps, but Gall suffered a defect on his bike in the decisive phase around seven kilometers from the finish. This held up the AG2R rider and ultimately finished two minutes behind Pogacar and Vingegaard. In the overall standings, Gall had to let David Gaudu and Guillaume Martin pass them. However, he is only 32 and 21 seconds behind the two Frenchmen.

Spectators caused mass fall

After about 50 kilometers of the stage, a careless spectator caused a mass fall, which brought down several of Vingegaard’s helpers. The American Sepp Kuss touched the fan’s arm, which was probably outstretched for a cell phone photo, and tore about 20 other drivers to the ground. Among others, Kuss’ teammates Nathan van Hooydonck and Dylan van Baarle landed on the asphalt. Michael Gogl, who was seriously injured in a fall last year, was also involved.

💥 Another big fall. After some time, all affected drivers can continue driving for the time being. 🙏 Please pay attention to the drivers. Watch the race, not your phone. We all want the Tour de France to be and remain a big festival. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/y2M3B3sgLn — Tour de France – DE (@letour_de) July 16, 2023

Unlike the day before with seven tasks and Daniel Martinez (Ineos) not showing up because of the mass crash on Saturday, there were no injury-related absences this time. Another incident without serious consequences involved 35 kilometers from the finish Krists Neilands. The Latvian fell in a leading quartet with Poels, van Aert and the Spaniard Marc Soler in a confusing downhill passage when the drinking bottle from a support motorcycle failed.

In the large breakaway group, Marco Haller had also briefly put himself in the limelight. The Carinthian from the Bora team tried a solo attack on the longest climb of the day, but the appearance of the sprinting classic specialist didn’t last long.

Poels celebrates first tour stage win

On the other hand, Poels’ attack on the steep final climb was crowned with success. The 35-year-old Dutchman from the Bahrain racing team finally celebrated his first tour stage win in a superior manner more than two minutes ahead of Van Aert.

AP/Daniel Cole Wout Poels dedicated the victory to his teammate Gino Mäder, who died in an accident at the Tour de Suisse

“I always dreamed of winning a stage. It’s incredible and I’m super happy with it. It was only a kilometer before that that I believed that Wout van Aert wasn’t just anyone,” said Poels, who dedicated the victory to his Swiss team-mate Gino Mäder, who died in an accident at the Tour de Suisse.

In the fight for overall victory, Vingegaard only had to fend off an attack from Pogacar in the last kilometer, six minutes behind.

110. Tour de France, 15. Stage

Les Gets les Portes du Soleil – Saint-Gervais (180 km): 1. Wout Poels NED 4:40:45 2. Wout van Aert BEL + 2:08 3. Mathieu Burgaudeau FRA 3:00 4. Lawson Craddock USA 3: 10 5. Mikel Landa ESP 3:14 6. Thibaut Pinot FRA -“- 7. Guillaume Martin FRA 3:32 8. Mattias Skjelmose DEN 3:43 9. Simon Gugliemi FRA 3:59 10. Warren Barguil FRA 4:20 16 . Tadej Pogacar SLO 6:04 17. Jonas Vingegaard DEN -“- 26.

Felix Gall

AUT

8:17

30.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

10:47

36.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

13:54

50.

Marco Haller

AUT

20:55

57.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

22:06

123.

Michael Gogl

AUT

33:39

Standing after 15 of 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 62:34:17 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 0:10 3. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 5:21 4. Adam Yates GBR 5:40 5. Jai Hindley AUS 6:3 6. Sepp Kuss USA 9:16 7. Pello Bilbao ESP 10:11 8. Simon Yates GBR 10:48 9. David Gaudu FRA 14:07 10. Guillaume Martin FRA 14:1

Felix Gall

AUT

14:39

23.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

1:14:10

47.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

2:14:14

79.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

3:00:30

87.

Marco Haller

AUT

3:09:48

128.

Michael Gogl

AUT

3:59:12

Etappenplan Tour de France 2023

01.07. 1. Stage Bilbao – Bilbao (ESP, 182 km) 02.07. 2. Etappe Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (ESP, 209 km) 03.07. 3. Etappe Amorebieta-Etxano (ESP) – Bayonne (185 km) 04.07. 4. Etappe Dax – Nogaro (182 km) 05.07. 5. Etappe Pau – Laruns (165 km) 06.07. 6. Etappe Tarbes – Cauterets-Cambasque (145 km) 07.07. 7. Etappe Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux (170 km) 08.07. 8. Etappe Libourne – Limoges (201 km) 09.07. 9. Etappe Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dome (184 km) 10.07. Ruhetag in Clermont-Ferrand 11.07. 10. Etappe Vulcania – Issoire (167 km) 12.07. 11. Etappe Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins (180 km) 13.07. 12. Etappe Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais (169 km) 14.07. 13. Etappe Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier (138 km) 15.07. 14. Etappe Annemasse – Morzine The Portes du Soleil (152 km) 16.07. 15. Etappe Les Gets The Portes du Soleil – Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc (180 km) 17.07. Ruhetag in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc 18.07. 16. Etappe Passy – Combloux (22 km/EZF) 19.07. 17. Etappe Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc – Courchevel (166 km) 20.07. 18. Etappe Moutiers – Bourg-en-Bresse (186 km) 21.07. 19. Etappe Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny (173 km) 22.07. 20. Etappe Belfort – Le Markstein Fellering (133 km) 23.07. 21. Etappe Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees (116 km)

