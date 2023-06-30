Tour de France: Pogacar relies on Großschartner’s help

“It’s something special, especially that you make it into the team because we’re a really strong team,” said Großschartner, who had risen to become the Austrian champion in the time trial immediately before the tour. The motivation is also different: “It’s spurring on when you can drive for someone who can really win the tour and who is one of the top favourites.”

Großschartner doesn’t usually realize that, because he works constantly with the Slovene. “But if I think back to when I was 17 and watched the tour on TV, when Sky dominated. And now you’re there yourself, that’s actually really cool.”

APA/AFP/Marco Bertorello Tadej Pogacar (left) and Felix Großschartner (right) start the Tour de France adventure together

Großschartner also knows about the pitfalls of the first stages in the Basque Country before the tour comes to France on the third day. On Wednesday he inspected the last 20 kilometers of the second stage of the tour with the team. “You don’t win the tour there, but you can lose it.” The criteria aren’t just the hills. “But you often drive on a wide road, then you turn right onto a single lane – it’s important that you’re at the front and not involved in a crash and losing time.”

Tricky topic: departures

Descents are a different story – especially after the fatal fall of the Swiss Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse. However, there are personal limits for the Upper Austrian. “I have my own limit, especially on descents. I drive well downhill, but if I have the feeling that it’s over my limit, then I just slow down a bit.” You can feel it that way.

He is not afraid of the high speed. “It’s more like the front wheel slipping away.” Nevertheless, the issue of safety has been a big one for a long time. “During the Tour of the Basque Country we often had situations where you could have just crossed the finish line on the main road. But no, you then somehow take the back roads and take three curves with you. Then you ask yourself.”

It is particularly dangerous on descents if the field has not split up beforehand on the climb. “When 130 riders start the descent at the top and the finish is at the bottom, it’s logical that there will be falls. If one brakes, it has the effect of an accordion. Something gets stuck somewhere, it doesn’t really make sense to set goals like that.”

High pressure on the team

His profile life hasn’t changed that much for him with Bora’s move to the UAE team, but his job is different. “I’ve had a lot of races with Bora where I was able to drive on myself, with UAE I also have my races, but with Tadej it’s very clear that the team is fully built on him. But I really enjoy it. You have a little less pressure yourself because you don’t rely on your own result.”

However, the overall pressure on the team with a Pogacar is high. “On the Tour you can feel that second place is a defeat. That’s kind of logical.” According to Grossschartner, Pogacar won’t need a cuff after his wrist injury, but will drive with a tape.

Accurate division of labor

So it could work out again for his famous teammate this year. In the previous year, some of his teammates had suffered from CoV. This year the preparation was “really good”, Großschartner was three weeks of altitude training in the Sierra Nevada, then there was the Dauphine and then a course in Sestriere.

Großschartner’s exact task on the tour: “I’m actually the one who sets the pace up to the last mountain when there are difficult stages. For the absolute final we have Adam Yates and Rafa Majka, I’ll do the work before that with Marc Soler, that’s the plan.”

