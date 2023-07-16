Tour de France: Professional celebrates crazy 40-second party during the stage | sports mix

If all else fails at the Tour de France, then just party!

Benoit Cosnefroy (27) probably thought so too and did so DURING the stage. It happened on the last climb of the 14th day section on Saturday to the Col de Joux Plane. The Frenchman from the AG2R Citroën team really nailed it.

His fan club welcomed him shortly before the climb. The followers surrounded him. While he was still getting off the bike, he was handed a cup, which he emptied on Ex. Angry gossips claim there was beer in it.

Cosnefroy danced and sang with his acquaintances, raised his bike in the air, got back on his bike under the smoke of a purple bengalos and roared away. It was all over in 40 seconds.

What: ARD 15.07.2023

It was sporty for him anyway. He finished 132nd in Morzine, 37:29 minutes behind the day’s winner Carlos Rodriguez (22). In the overall standings, the water bearer is 102nd, 3:05:07 hours behind leader Jonas Vingegaard (26/Denmark).

You can have a mini party and take one to the breast. By the way, the best of his team is Austrian Felix Gall (25) in ninth place. Was he so pleased with the action? In any case, it had nothing to do with competitive sports.

Was the team enthusiastic about Cosnefroy’s contribution? Anyway, it didn’t post the video. Other activities by the fan club, on the other hand, do. Incidentally, Cosnefroy himself enjoyed it. “This is my twin brother,” he tweeted in the evening…

Normally it’s common, in consultation with the peloton, to let riders ride out to the front when the family is at a certain point or when you’re driving through your home town. When the peloton comes, the driver joins in again.

Everything wasn’t like that here. Cosnefroy was far behind the leaders and was alone. Simply a one-time action!

