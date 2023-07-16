Home » Tour de France: Professional celebrates crazy 40-second party during the stage | sports mix
Sports

Tour de France: Professional celebrates crazy 40-second party during the stage | sports mix

by admin
Tour de France: Professional celebrates crazy 40-second party during the stage | sports mix

If all else fails at the Tour de France, then just party!

Benoit Cosnefroy (27) probably thought so too and did so DURING the stage. It happened on the last climb of the 14th day section on Saturday to the Col de Joux Plane. The Frenchman from the AG2R Citroën team really nailed it.

This is where you will find content from Twitter

In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent.

activate social networks

His fan club welcomed him shortly before the climb. The followers surrounded him. While he was still getting off the bike, he was handed a cup, which he emptied on Ex. Angry gossips claim there was beer in it.

Cosnefroy danced and sang with his acquaintances, raised his bike in the air, got back on his bike under the smoke of a purple bengalos and roared away. It was all over in 40 seconds.

Already after six kilometers mass fall at the Tour de France

What: ARD 15.07.2023

It was sporty for him anyway. He finished 132nd in Morzine, 37:29 minutes behind the day’s winner Carlos Rodriguez (22). In the overall standings, the water bearer is 102nd, 3:05:07 hours behind leader Jonas Vingegaard (26/Denmark).

You can have a mini party and take one to the breast. By the way, the best of his team is Austrian Felix Gall (25) in ninth place. Was he so pleased with the action? In any case, it had nothing to do with competitive sports.

also read

See also  FC Bayern: Hoeneß has a need to talk and surprises Tuchel during training

Was the team enthusiastic about Cosnefroy’s contribution? Anyway, it didn’t post the video. Other activities by the fan club, on the other hand, do. Incidentally, Cosnefroy himself enjoyed it. “This is my twin brother,” he tweeted in the evening…

Normally it’s common, in consultation with the peloton, to let riders ride out to the front when the family is at a certain point or when you’re driving through your home town. When the peloton comes, the driver joins in again.

Everything wasn’t like that here. Cosnefroy was far behind the leaders and was alone. Simply a one-time action!

You may also like

Title: “LSU’s Angel Reese Takes the NCAA by...

The “boat jumping” challenge is a lie

Tour de France: Gall loses valuable time due...

Ultras Milano: «10 years with no regrets, certain...

Title: “CCTV5 to Broadcast Thrilling Final Showdown: Chinese...

Ferrino’s product test field for mountaineering and trekking...

the hunt for seconds between Jonas Vingegaard and...

Athletic Bilbao and Chivas: The First Leg Results...

General Slavia? Great atmosphere and embarrassment. Basic lineup...

Suns: Bol Bol signs for one season, Cam...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy