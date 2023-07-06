Home » Tour de France | Stage 6 of the tour de France 2023: profile, route and schedule and where to see
Tour de France | Stage 6 of the tour de France 2023: profile, route and schedule and where to see

Tour de France | Stage 6 of the tour de France 2023: profile, route and schedule and where to see

06/07/2023

The sixth stage of this year’s edition will start Tarbes and finally the town of Cauterets-Cambasque (144.9 kilometers)

Less than a week has passed since the start of this edition and the Tour de France is already putting on the gear of big climbs with a second stage in the Pyrenees and the first finish in high mountains, at the station Cauterets, where the favorites for the general will not be able to hide their cards. First, the peloton, which will have started filming in Tarbes, will pass the Aspin and the mythical Tourmaletwhose summit is located 50 kilometers from the finish line of a stage 144.9, short but of enormous intensity, with 3,750 meters of unevenness. Added to the difficulties of the road are those of the high mountains, with changes in temperature, scarce oxygen when the organisms cross the top of the Tourmalet above 2,000 meters of altitude, before descending to barely 500, a demanding effort of adaptation.

The thermometer will have the same ups and downs as the road and if the weather seems capricious it can have an essential influence on the day. Without this factor, the route of the stage itself offers enough terrain for all types of scenarios, from a long getaway that can attempt adventure, to attacks by the favorites on the ramps of the Tourmalet, with his 17.1 kilometers at an average gradient of 7.3%, which the Tour will ascend for the eighty-fifth time in its history. Although your goal is far away, it could be a good launch pad, better than the climb to Cauterets, with 16 kilometers at 5.4% of unevenness, although very stretched in the first part and with the real difficulty concentrated in the last three, which will allow just scratch a few seconds.

The sixth stage is followed by another two flats in which the candidates for the general will be able to recover energy.

Time

The stage will start at 1:25 p.m. and the arrival is scheduled at 5:20 p.m.

Route

The route of the stage will go from Tarbes to Cauterets. It will be 144.9 km.

