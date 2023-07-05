9
Tour de France: Stage five sees the race head into the Pyrenees with a general classification battle expected – Live – BBC Sport
Summary
Stage five sees the Tour travel 162.7km from Pau to LarunsThis is the first mountain stage of this year’s raceThe route should offer early indicators towards the general classification battleBritain’s Adam Yates is wearing the leader’s yellow jersey
See also Giorgia Meloni: "The Center-Right is united. Let's relaunch the economy: the more you hire, the less you pay"