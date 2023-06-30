Tour de France: Tour de France becomes a duel

While the 26-year-old Dane from the Jumbo Visma team had a great dress rehearsal with a superior victory in the difficult Criterium du Dauphine, there is a small question mark behind Pogacar. The UAE professional, who was dethroned last year after two victories by Vingegaard and is again supported by Austrian Felix Großschartner on the tour, is coming back from a two-month injury break.

Pogacar had clearly defeated the Dane on the Paris-Nice Tour, but then broke his left scaphoid in a fall in the classic Liège-Bastogne-Liège at the end of April. The Slovenian Championships last weekend were his only races since then. Pogacar won both the time trial and the road race. The injured wrist still causes the 24-year-old some problems: “I’m fine on the bike, but my wrist isn’t fully mobile again and is at 60 or 70 percent. Two out of three bones have healed, but the scaphoid needs more time.”

“Worked hard as a team”

Only the race will show whether he can show his best performance again after the fall on April 23rd. The 24-year-old Slovenian describes the opening stages, which take place this year from Bilbao in the Spanish Basque Country, as “very tough and explosive”. “When I first saw the route I was excited about the first week of the Tour, but with my injury I’m a little less excited now,” he said with a smile.

In any case, Pogacar, who among other things prepared himself in the high-altitude training camp in the Sierra Nevada, exudes confidence. “We’ve worked so hard as a team to prepare and everything is as it should be,” he was quoted as saying on the team website. There will be some strong opponents like in all big races. “We want to put on a good show there, of course with the aim of winning.”

“Have big dreams again”

Vingegaard was still happy after his eleventh win of the season at the Dauphine and spoke of his good form. For Merijn Zeeman, the Dutch team’s sporting director, the goals are very high after Vingegaard’s surprise win last year.

“We fulfilled our wildest dreams last year with six stage wins, the mountains classification jerseys and most importantly the points and overall classifications. This year we have big dreams again. We want to bring the yellow jersey back to Paris,” said Zeeman. After Roglic’s Giro victory, Jumbo is aiming for the double.

In any case, some strong competitors are not at the start. World champion Remco Evenepoel (BEL), the Olympic champion and this year’s Giro winner Primoz Roglic (SLO) and ex-Tour champion Geraint Thomas (GBR) are not at the start, they all preferred the Giro d’Italia.

contender for third place

Ben O’Connor from Felix Gall’s AG2R team, the tour debutant from the Austrian sextet in France, is also aiming for a place on the podium. “He’s in really good shape and was third at the Dauphine,” Gall said of the Australian, fourth at the 2021 Tour.

Like Jai Hindley (Bora), David Gaudu (Groupama) and Romain Bardet (DSM), O’Connor, who was injured last year, will probably only play third fiddle. “You have to say, on paper it will be Vingegaard or Pogacar, the rest are fighting behind them,” said Gall about the starting position, which was not only clear to him.

decision in the mountains

The tour will definitely be decided in the mountains in 2023. Eight stages through the high mountains, including four mountain finishes, await the riders. The Tour only comes to France on the third day, the first mountain finish is on the sixth day in Cauterets-Cambasque.

Then there are high-altitude finishes on the mythical Puy de Dome, an extinct volcano making its debut on the Tour for the first time in 35 years, as well as the Grand Colombier and Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc.

The decision should come on the penultimate day on the difficult stage to Le Markstein Fellering with five climbs. In contrast, there is only one time trial on the 16th stage over 22.4 km. With a total of 30 ascents in the highest categories – twelve of them in the Alps – this tour edition clearly caters to climbers. The finale takes place on July 23 on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Six Austrians at the start

The six Austro professionals are all in helper roles in their teams, including Patrick Konrad, who was only nominated at the last minute by Bora and who is appearing for the fifth time, and his teammate Marco Haller, who is there for the eighth time. In addition to the professionals Großschartner (3rd Tour) and debutant Gall, Michael Gogl (6th/Alpecin) and Gregor Mühlberger (5th/Movistar) are also involved.

01.07. 1. Etappe Bilbao (ESP) – Bilbao (182 km) 02.07. 2. Etappe Vitoria-Gasteiz (ESP) – San Sebastian (209 km) 03.07. 3. Etappe Amorebieta-Etxano (ESP) – Bayonne (185 km) 04.07. 4. Etappe Dax – Nogaro (182 km) 05.07. 5. Etappe Pau – Laruns (165 km) 06.07 6. Etappe Tarbes – Cauterets-Cambasque (145 km) 07.07. 7. Etappe Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux (170 km) 08.07. 8. Etappe Libourne – Limoges (201 km) 09.07. 9. Etappe Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dome (184 km) 10.07. Ruhetag in Clermont-Ferrand 11.07. 10.Etappe Vulcania – Issoire (167 km) 12.07 11.Etappe Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins (180 km) 13.07. 12. Etappe Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais (169 km) 14.07. 13. Etappe Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier (138 km) 15.07. 14.Etappe Annemasse – Morzine The Portes du Soleil (152 km) 16.07. 15.Etappe Les Gets The Portes du Soleil – Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc (180 km) 17.07. Ruhetag in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc 18.07. 16. Etappe Passy – Combloux (22 km/EZF) 19.07. 17.Etappe Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc – Courchevel (166 km) 20.07. 18. Etappe Moutiers – Bourg-en-Bresse (186 km) 21.07. 19. Etappe Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny (173 km) 22.07. 20.Etappe Belfort – Le Markstein Fellering (133 km) 23.07. 21.Etappe Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees (116 km)