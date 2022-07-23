A green train sped along the 40.7 km of the time trial of the Tour, the 20th stage Lacapelle Marivel-Rocamadour. Wout Van Aert dominated it with an inexorable crescendo that stretched the resistance of the various Ganna, Pogacar, Mollema and even Vingegaard. The 27-year-old from Herentals finished in 47’59 “at an average of 50.877 km / h. The Belgian of Jumbo-Visma thus achieves his third stage success after those of Calais (fourth stage) and Lausanne (eighth stage). A Tour also embellished with the yellow jersey worn for 4 days and the green one that he will take to Paris tomorrow. In second place, in a derby in Jumbo sauce, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard who, in the yellow jersey, in the final “slowed down” to avoid trouble and finished 18 “behind Van Aert. Third place for the Slovenian Pogacar.