Tour de France: Vingegaard repeats triumph in Paris

Like last year, Jonas Vingegaard was crowned Champion of the Tour de France. The 26-year-old crossed the finish line with his team-mates on Sunday’s final stage in Paris and, as expected, retained the yellow jersey. In the overall standings, the Dane has a lead of seven and a half minutes over Slovenian Tadej Pogacar. Felix Gall finished his first Tour of France in a strong eighth place.



“Of course I’m very happy to have won the Tour de France for the second time. It was my big goal this year,” said Vingegaard. He drove out the decisive lead in the individual time trial on Tuesday and one day later on the queen’s stage to Courchevel. Until then, it had been a duel with Pogacar for seconds. Briton Adam Yates came in third overall (+ 10:56)

“This year it was an incredible fight between me and Tadej. It was really hard to crack,” said Vingegaard. His rival saw Vingegaard’s Tour victory above all as his own weakness on the Courchevel stage, when he lost almost six minutes. “I cracked myself. Nobody else. That was me,” said Pogacar about his “worst performance of all”. In addition, the Slovenian suffered a broken scaphoid in the spring and was unable to prepare properly for the tour.

Gall strong eight

Felix Gall’s strong performance was no less noteworthy. In the end, the East Tyrolean, who won the queen’s stage on Wednesday, was 16:09 minutes behind Vingegaard.

The 25-year-old Gall confidently tackled his first Tour of France after strong performances in the spring. However, not even the greatest optimists would have believed that they would end up in the top ten in the overall standings and triumph in the king’s stage. After Adolf Christian (3rd/1957), Peter Luttenberger (5th/1996) and Georg Totschnig (7th/2004), Gall is only the fourth Austrian among the top ten on the tour. Stage victories before him were only Max Bulla (3/1931), Georg Totschnig (2005) and Patrick Konrad (2021).

In addition to Gall, all five other Austrians also reached the finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. Felix Großschartner was also convincing as one of Pogacar’s most important mountain helpers, he finished 23rd overall. Patrick Konrad played an important role in the temporary takeover of the yellow jersey from his captain Jai Hindley in the first week and finished the tour in 82nd place. Gregor Mühlberger was 44th, Marco Haller 78th and Michael Gogl 133rd.

Meeus gets last stage

The 115.5 kilometer final stage, on which the yellow jersey is traditionally no longer attacked, was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus in the finish sprint ahead of his compatriot Jasper Philipsen. Dylan Groenewegen from the Netherlands was third. The Italian Giulio Ciccone won the red dotted jersey for the best climber ahead of Gall. Philipsen got the green jersey for the best points.

110. Tour de France, 21. Stage

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris, 115 km: 1. Jordi Meeus BEL 2:56:13 2. Jasper Philipsen BEL -“- 3. Dylan Groenewegen DOWN -“- 4. Mads Pedersen THEN -“- 5. Cees Bol DOWN -“- 6. Biniam Girmay ERI -“- 7. Bryan Coquard FROM -“- 8. S Oren Wärensjold NOR -“- 9. Corbin Strong NZL -“- 10. Luca Mozzato ITA -“-

Marco Haller

AUT -“- 41. Tadej Pogacar SLO -“- 56. Adam Yates GBR -“- 113. Jonas Vingegaard DEN -“-

Patrick Konrad

AUT

-“-

124.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

-“-

125.

Felix Gall

AUT

-“-

134.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

-“-

142.

Michael Gogl

AUT

-“-

rating

Stand after 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 82:05:42 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 7:29 3. Adam Yates GBR 10:56 4. Simon Yates GBR 12:23 5. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 13:17 6. Pello Bilbao ESP 13:27 7. Jai Hindley AUS 14:4

Felix Gall

AUT 16:09 9. David Gaudu FRA 23:08 10. Guillaume Martin FRA 26:30 23.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

1:45:21

44.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

2:49:22

78.

Marco Haller

AUT

4:02:37

82.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

4:07:43

133.

Michael Gogl

AUT

5:19:44

