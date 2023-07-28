Tour de France Women

Tour de France

The “Tour de France” is the most famous bike race in the world. “Tour de France” is French for “Tour of France”. The race takes place in the country of France. But the start is often in a different country. The destination is Paris. The bike race lasts about 3 weeks. Almost every day the drivers drive a certain route. This is also called a stage. A stage is around 200 kilometers long. It’s like riding a bicycle through the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia. The cyclists cover a total of around 3,500 kilometers. There are different stages. Some are flat. Some lead up into the mountains. The fastest driver always drives in a yellow jersey.

