Tour de Suisse: Gall points to the mountain stage

The 22-year-old Trek pro also took the overall leader’s yellow jersey, 17 seconds ahead of world champion Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian favorite for the overall victory finished fourth, 21 seconds behind Spain’s Juan Ayuso.

Gall climbed up to ninth in the overall standings after 115th place at the start of the time trial, 1:07 minutes behind Skjelmose. He was able to celebrate his first ever podium finish at World Tour level. “This is a special moment in my career, a new milestone,” emphasized the second, who is about to make his debut in the Tour de France, which begins on July 1st.

Gall felt really good in “super conditions”. “At the end I tried to attack, but unfortunately I didn’t quite manage to finish. But I have nothing to blame myself for,” said Gall. AG2R sporting director Cyril Dessel spoke of a “great day” for his team.

Parried Evenepoel’s attack

In rainy conditions, Evenepoel, who had to get out of the Giro d’Italia because of a coronavirus infection, attacked about six kilometers from the finish. Only Gall and Skjelmose could follow from the leading group, which was getting smaller and smaller. After an attack a good 2.5 km from the finish, Gall even had his first victory of the day in sight on a longer tour, but Skjelmose came back just before the end and celebrated at the end.

Bora professional Marco Haller, who suffered a shoulder bruise in a mass fall the day before, started on Tuesday and finished 134th. Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck) also lost almost 20 minutes in 131st place.

Another mountain finish on Wednesday

The next mountain finish follows in Leukerbad on Wednesday. After the start in Monthey, the fourth stage leads up the Rhone Valley, a total of 152.5 km and 2,790 meters in altitude are on the program.

“The difficult stages are yet to come. Let’s see what else is possible. Of course, my goal is to achieve the best possible result in the overall standings,” said Gall. On the way there, the second place on the day gives self-confidence. “I think I’m in the best shape of my life,” says Gall, who is well prepared for the rest of the tour.