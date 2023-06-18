Tour de Suisse: Remarkable success for Gall on a tragic tour

Skjelmose maintained his overall lead with a strong third place, nine seconds behind Ayuso, who improved to second overall (+0:09). The Belgian world champion Remco Evenepoel, second in the time trial, finished the tour in third place (0:45). There were no jubilant gestures given the tragic events surrounding the late Swiss Gino Mäder.

“This is for Gino, I’m glad I was able to win the stage in memory of him,” said Ayuso, stating that the race was actually secondary due to the tragic events. Skjelmose agreed and spoke of difficult days for everyone involved at the moment of his greatest success to date.

First professional victory for Gall

Gall was also unable to celebrate his best result so far on a World Tour. With his solo victory on the fourth stage, his first stage win as a professional, he even took over the yellow jersey for a day. The day before he had finished second. On the following fifth stage, Gall was driving in yellow, Mäder had an accident.

The 26-year-old fell into a ravine at high speed on Thursday on the descent from the Albula Pass to the destination of La Punt in the last kilometers of the fifth stage, then had to be resuscitated and died a day later from his serious injuries in Chur hospital.

His death had shocked the entire cycling world. The sixth stage that was actually planned was cancelled, instead the professionals remembered their colleagues on a 30-kilometer commemorative ride on Friday. The penultimate stage on Saturday was smoothed out and the time for the overall standings was taken before the final climb with around 25 kilometers to go.

Numerous drivers get out

Despite the decision of the organizers, in consultation with the athletes, teams and also Mäder’s family, to continue the tour, the main field was greatly reduced on Saturday. Mäder’s team Bahrain-Victorious announced shortly after his death that his drivers would be out of the tour.

The Swiss team Tudor Pro Cycling and the Belgian team Intermarche Circus Wanty withdrew after the dramatic incident. In addition, 17 drivers from other teams withdrew. Among them were Swiss pros, including Stefan Küng, who had won the opening time trial. Gall had pleaded for the tour to be canceled.

The exact course of the accident is still unclear. The authorities are investigating and have also called witnesses. In addition to Mäder, 21-year-old Magnus Sheffield also fell in the same place, suffering a concussion and minor bruises. The Americans may be able to help clarify how the accident happened.

Eighth stage (St. Gallen – Abtwil, 25.7 km/EZF): 1. Juan Ayuso ESP 32:25 2. Remco Evenpoel BEL + 0:08 3. Matthias Skjelmose THE 0:09 4. Stefan Bissegger SUI 0:23 5. Wout van Aert BEL 0:28 6. Kasper Asgreen THE 0:36 7. Matthias Cattaneo ITA 0:39 8. Matthew Sobrero ITA 0:40 9. Finn Fisher-Black OUT OF 0:42 10. Neilson Powless USA 0:46 84. Michael Gogl AUT 3:10 86. Marco Haller AUT -“- 91. Felix Gall AUT 3:26