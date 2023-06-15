Tour de Suisse: Unleashed Gall celebrates first professional victory

His lead in the overall classification over the Dane Mattias Skjelmose (Trek) is only two seconds ahead of the 211-kilometer queen stage with 4,600 meters in altitude on Thursday. Belgium’s Evenepoel (Soudal) is third, 16 seconds back.

Gall launched an attack from the peloton at the beginning of the last long climb that nobody could counter. Soon after, he’d outperformed the last of the original breakaways as well. Behind him, the group of favorites with Evenepoel crumbled more and more, there was no orchestrated pursuit of the unleashed driving Gall. The ex-junior world champion from Nußdorf-Debant finally celebrated his greatest success to date after 152.5 kilometers and 2,790 meters in altitude in fantastic weather.

Gall celebrates first professional victory Cyclist Felix Gall impressively achieved his first professional victory one day after second place in the Tour de Suisse and thus celebrated his greatest success to date. The 25-year-old triumphed on the mountain stage from Monthey to Leukerbad. As a bonus, he secured the leader’s jersey in the strong World Tour race.

“I’m in the shape of my life”

“I still can’t believe it – first professional victory and the leader’s jersey. I’m in the best shape of my life, so I tried it on the last climb,” said Gall. Of course he wants to defend the leader’s jersey on the tough next stage. “It’s a new experience for me, but I’m feeling good. I hope I can continue like this. For today, I’m very happy for once.”

IMAGO/Panoramic International/Vincent Kalut



The day before, as in second place at the Tour of the Alps, he had just missed his first professional victory. “Yesterday I felt damn good after second place. Today in the pre-race meeting, the Sport Director said that if I feel this good again, I have to try something on the last climb. And I felt good and I told my teammates on the last climb to step on the gas. Then my attack came and no one drove with me. Everyone probably thought, there are still more than 20 kilometers to the finish, we’ll get it again. And in the overall classification, I wasn’t the big threat either. That played into my hands,” says Gall.

Gall wants to defend yellow on the queen stage

“It’s very emotional for me, it’s a huge thing to get my first professional victory at the Tour de Suisse and also to ride in yellow. It’s so nice that all the hard work of the last few years is finally paying off,” he said happily on Wednesday, before turning his attention to Thursday. “Tomorrow it will be another brutally difficult stage (queen stage with 4,600 meters of altitude difference, note). We’ll try everything to defend the jersey. For me it’s all a completely new situation, to be able to compete at the very front at such a level. But my whole team is motivated and we will give everything. Whatever the outcome,” Gall explained.

EXPA/Freshfocus/Urs Lindt



At the Tour of the Basque Country, Gall proved that he can keep up with the top stars. The really big challenge is still ahead of him in July at his first Tour de France.

Tour of Switzerland

Fourth Stage (Monthey – Leukerbad, 152.5 km/BAK) 1. Felix Gall AUT 3:42:22 2. Remco Evenepoel BEL + 1:02 3. Matthias Skjelmose THE 1:03 4. Cian Uijtedebroeks BEL 1:05 5. Wilco Kelderman NED -“- 6. Pello Bilbao ESP -“- 7. Romain Bardet FROM 1:07 8. Sylvain Moniquet FROM 1:10 9. Harold Tejada ECU 1:36 10. Maximilian Schachmann GER 1:49 105. Marco Haller AUT 23:10 113. Michael Gogl AUT 24:07