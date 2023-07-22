Tour, epic Ciccone: in the footsteps of Chiappucci, 31 years later an Italian conquers the polka dot jersey

The best climber’s jersey belongs to an Italian. In the Tour de France of extraterrestrials, dominated by Jonas Vingegaardthe only glimmer for tricolor cycling comes from Giulio Ciccone. The 28-year-old from Abruzzo manages to conquer the polka dot shirtwho returns to Italy afterwards 31 years old of fasting: the last was El Diablo, Claudio Chiappucciwho in 1992 on Sestriere won one of the most epic stages of modern cycling. epic, in its own way, it is also Ciccone’s feat. Mostly for the symbolic value which it has for the Italian movement: this Tour has marked the lowest point in terms of attendance, while a stage victory missing since Saturday 27 July 2019, was signed by Vincent Nibali. And then, given the very high level of this Big loop in all terrains and contexts, having an Italian among the prize-winners Champs-Elysees at the moment it represents at least a signal. A hope.

Ciccone’s polka dot shirt is worth a little more because it has been “declared”. The Abruzzese – forced to reinvent a season after Covid ousted him from Giro of Italy – he never hid that that would have been the case on French roads his goal. In short, the polka dots have not arrived by chance thanks to a successful escape. Ciccone and his team, the Lidl-Trek, have edited the ranking of Gpm from the first stages. The Abruzzese was also able to be patient, wait for the right fractions to arrive to put his rising class and rack up points. When at the end of the second week the group started clambering up the Alpshis has finally begun comeback: in two days he conquered Neck Collar, Fire Pass e Col de la Croix Fry.

So he came to wear the polka dot shirt in the time trial that inaugurated the third week (where he won another Gpm). And then still others three peaks conquered in the 17th stage, 166 kilometers from Mont Blanc to Courchevel. Today, in the last stage before the sprint in Paris, sui Vosges mountains yet another leak of this Tour de France to sew definitely on the jersey of best climber. Ciccone in front of everyone in the first four climbscomplete with exultation on the Col de la Gorge for the goal now achieved mathematically.

Compared to that Tour 1992 Of Chiappucci, Ciccone was only missing the stage win. The Abruzzese has won in careers three times al Tour of Italy and he also wearing the yellow shirt four years ago. The devil however, in addition to the prestigious stage successes, he came close several times victory in the Giro (two seconds and a third place) and even in the Tour, where it was second in 1990 and 1992. In addition, many other placements in the first half of the 90s. In short, Chiappucci made you dream really the Italian fans, even without obtaining prestigious successes, excluding the Milan-San Remo. The ability to take care of the general classification is what has always been lacking Cicconeleft now the only bulwark of Italy to at least hope for a placement in a Grand Tour. The Corsa Rosa 2023 was supposed to be his big chance, but plans fell through because of the Covid. The fact led the Abruzzese to win this polka dot shirt: so be it a starting pointat 28 there is still time to try to follow the orme of the legendary Chiappucci.

