Tour: Hörl causes huge cheers on the Bergisel

Kobayashi came second, 8.8 points behind Hörl, and is heading to Bischofshofen 4.8 points ahead of Wellinger, who was fifth in Innsbruck. Hörl is now third in the overall standings, 23.6 points behind, followed in fourth and fifth place by Stefan Kraft and Michael Hayböck, who jumped onto the podium with third place in the daily standings.

The Austrians dominated with Hörl, Hayböck, Kraft (6th), Daniel Tschofenig (8th) and Clemens Aigner (9th), and Stephan Embacher also celebrated a great World Cup debut. The only 17-year-old Tyrolean finished in 13th place. 21,000 fans celebrated the first home win on the Bergisel since Gregor Schlierenzauer in 2013 in fantastic weather but also changing wind conditions.

Hörl gets a home win on Bergisel

Jan Hörl won the jumping on the Bergiselschanze in Innsbruck on Wednesday. Behind the 25-year-old, the Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi came second, while another Austrian, Michael Hayböck, came third.

Hörl was particularly looking forward to the evening celebrations in the team headquarters in Mutters. “Tomorrow is a rest day. We’ll see if we can have a beer or two to toast,” announced the 25-year-old with a laugh.

Hörl is looking forward to the tour finale “really at home”

“Victory or coffin, that works best”

In the competition there was only full attack for him. “Victory or coffin, that works best for me. The scenery is very beautiful, but it made me a little nervous. I’ve actually never been as consistent as I was this year, I’m super proud.” Now I’m going home “full of self-confidence, I’m incredibly happy as a Bischofshofener, even more so with this form,” said Hörl in the ORF interview.

Hörl laid the foundation for his second World Cup victory after his debut success in December 2021 in Wisla with an outstanding first jump. “I haven’t really realized what happened yet. I really did a cool job and I can be very proud of it,” said the team Olympic champion after emotional moments in the sea of ​​red-white-red flags. “It’s super awesome. I had my seven plums together. There’s just so much pressure released.”

GEPA/Thomas Bachun The red-white-red flags were waved for the winner in Innsbruck for the first time in a long time

Hayböck ends dry spell

Hayböck was also very happy with third place. “It’s incredibly cool, standing on the podium on Bergisel, a childhood dream, my first podium place in four years. “To be able to have the luck of the capable person in front of the backdrop and to be able to pull off really good jumps, I’m speechless,” said the 32-year-old Upper Austrian.

Kraft struggles with bad wind

No luck with the wind had any more strength, who had to wait 20 minutes before his second jump. “If it’s good after that, I’m happy to wait, but unfortunately it wasn’t good. The jump went well, unfortunately I haven’t been fully rewarded yet,” said the five-time season winner and superior World Cup leader. “Stay patient, don’t despair, the jump gives hope. I’m incredibly happy for the others,” said the 30-year-old from Salzburg, who no longer sees a chance of overall victory. “Now it’s over, maybe the podium is still possible. But we enjoy the day.”

Manuel Fettner, who came to Innsbruck fourth in the tour standings, even missed qualifying for the second round in 46th place. “It sucks, we actually wanted wind jumping,” said the 38-year-old Tyrolean, who couldn’t cope with the changing wind conditions.

