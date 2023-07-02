Tour of Austria: Ackermann celebrates victory in Dornbirn

Tour of Austria

Pascal Ackermann secured the start of the Tour of Austria and his 40th professional victory on Sunday. The German, who drives for UAE Team Emirates and lives in Vorarlberg, won after 147.6 kilometers around Dornbirn in the sprint ahead of Jhonatan Narvaez (ECU) and compatriot Kim Heiduk. Tobias Bayer was the best Austrian in ninth place.



“It was an unbelievable race, so many people on the track, my legs didn’t hurt. I’m super happy that it worked. I’ve been here for almost five years (Vorarlberg, note), you can almost count that as an Austrian victory,” said the 29-year-old.

After the start, the tour leads through Tyrol, East Tyrol, Carinthia, Salzburg and Upper Austria to the final mountain finish on the Sonntagberg in the Mostviertel. The stages are not particularly long at around 150 km in most cases, but as usual they are quite steep. Only the fourth flat stage to Steyr is out of the ordinary.

First stage

Dornbirn – Dornbirn (147.6 km): 1st Pascal Ackermann GER 3:23:09 2nd Jhonatan Narvaez ECU gl. time 3rd Kim Heiduk GER -“- 4th Gianni Vermeesch BEL -“- 5th Felix Engelhardt GER – “- 6. Nick van der Lijke NED -“- 7. Xandro Meurisse BEL -“- 8. Lukas Rüegg SUI -“- 9.

Tobias Bayer

AUT -“- 10. Dominik Neuman CZE -“- Further (selection): 24.

Mario Gamper

AUT

-“-

34.

Emmanuel Singerle

AUT

-“-

38.

Lukas Pöstlberger

AUT

-“-

rating

Status after 1 of 5 stages: 1st Pascal Ackermann GER 3:23:09 2nd Jhonatan Narvaez ECU + 0:04 3rd Kim Heiduk GER 0:06 4th Gianni Vermeesch BEL 0:10 5th Felix Engelhardt GER -"- 6. Nick van der Lijke NED -"- 7. Xandro Meurisse BEL -"- 8. Lukas Rüegg SUI -"- 9. Tobias Bayer AUT -"- 10. Dominik Neuman CZE -"-

Tobias Bayer

Stage plan 2023 July 2 Stage 1 Dornbirn – Dornbirn (147.6 km) July 3 Stage 2 St. Anton – Innsbruck (158.8 km) July 4 July 3 Stage Sillian – St. Johann/Alpendorf (148.5 km) July 5th Stage 4 St. Johann/Alpendorf – Steyr (197 km) July 6th Stage 5 Ybbs – Sonntagberg (155.8 km)

Total distance: 807.7 km

Elevation meters: 11,201

