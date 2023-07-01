Tour of Austria: Comeback with fresh impetus

After starting on Sunday with the start and finish in Dornbirn, the tour leads through Tyrol, East Tyrol, Carinthia, Salzburg and Upper Austria to the final mountain finish on the Sonntagberg in the Mostviertel. The stages are not particularly long at around 150 km in most cases, but as usual they are quite steep. Only the fourth flat stage to Steyr is out of the ordinary.

The cast of the new edition after three failures due to pandemic and financial problems is impressive. The Austrian racing teams have to deal with four teams from the World Tour who have a few aces. The grapes for the local heroes hang accordingly high. Apart from possible successes, the tour should serve the red-white-red teams above all as a platform for their sponsors and young professionals as a springboard abroad.

Parallel to the Tour de France, the Tour of Austria will also make its comeback from Sunday.

Not least because of this, Kofler, Pupp and Co. decided to revive the traditional race that had previously been in the hands of the cycling association. “We are looking forward to the restart. We knew that it would be a big task that we approached with respect and humility because the tour has been part of Austrian sport’s DNA for many decades. The revival is extremely important for the teams, so of course our motivation was even greater, ”said Pupp to the APA.

The reorganization was a hard piece of work, according to the longtime boss of the Tyrolean KTM team. The coordination beyond the borders of the federal states has proven to be particularly “tricky”. A key factor has been the safety aspect, not just since the death of Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse. “There are big requirements, it’s an enormous challenge, but safety comes first. The marshals are a huge issue, but we found a good mix of blue light organizations and trained volunteers.”

Kofler also spoke of some challenges that had been mastered. Everything is now on track and ready for the start. His Vorarlberg team with Moran Vermeulen and the other local teams will have a hard time against the competition from the top league.

Probably overpowering opponents

Capazunders who have already been successful internationally in the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia such as Pavel Sivakov (Ineos), Pascal Ackermann and Davide Formolo (both UAE) are probably overpowering opponents. Originally, Marc Hirschi would also have competed for the UAE team. Contrary to original announcements, the newly crowned Swiss champion and former Tour de France stage winner is not in the squad.

“The competition is huge, there are people from the Champions League, but for our drivers it’s the greatest thing to compete against them, so of course the motivation is high. It will be important that we present ourselves well,” stressed Kofler.

Former tour winner Riccardo Zoidl (Felbermayr), Martin Messner (WSA) and Alexander Hajek (Tyrol), who is about to move abroad, also want to counteract this. Tobias Bayer (Alpecin) is an Austrian from the four World Tour teams with overall ambitions. “We’ll be a strong team at the start and I want to show my best side at home,” confirmed the 23-year-old Alpecin captain.

Pöstlberger on the hunt for stages

Jayco pro Lukas Pöstlberger is out for a day’s success. After his Ö-Tour stage success eight years ago, the Upper Austrian made the move abroad for the Tyrol team and knows how important the race is for the youngsters. “The tour is the display, the international platform where talent is seen,” said the 2017 Giro stage winner and added. “Of course I’m happy that the tour is taking place again, it’s immensely important for the home teams.”

Pöstlberger is particularly keen on the second section, with the destination in his adopted home of Innsbruck, while Ackermann is particularly keen on the first. The top sprinter, who was recently successful in the Giro, lives in Vorarlberg like some other German professionals and is looking for a “home win”, so to speak. “In Dornbirn I’m all about winning, after that there are still two chances. Overall victory is definitely the goal for my team, but Ineos is also strong, and Jayco with Felix Engelhardt.”

Stage plan 2023 July 2nd Stage 1 Dornbirn – Dornbirn (147.6 km) July 3rd Stage 2 St. Anton – Innsbruck (158.8 km) July 4th Stage 3 Sillian – St. Johann/Alpendorf (148, 5 km) July 5, 4th stage St. Johann/Alpendorf – Steyr (197 km) July 6, 5th stage Ybbs – Sonntagberg (155.8 km)

Total distance: 807.7 km

Elevation meters: 11,201

