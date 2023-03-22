Home Sports Tour of Catalonia: Ciccone wins on mountain arrival ahead of Roglic and Evenepoel
Sports

Tour of Catalonia: Ciccone wins on mountain arrival ahead of Roglic and Evenepoel

by admin
Tour of Catalonia: Ciccone wins on mountain arrival ahead of Roglic and Evenepoel

Status: 21.03.2023 6:13 p.m

In the great showdown between the two cycling stars Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel, the Italian Giulio Ciccone won the first mountain finish of the Tour of Catalonia.

The three-time Giro stage winner prevailed on the second section at an altitude of 2,100 meters in Vallter after 165.4 kilometers, just ahead of the Slovenian overall leader Roglic and the Belgian road bike world champion Evenepoel. The tour serves as a form test for the top stars for the Tour of Italy in May. As the best German, Anton Palzer finished 38th, 3:03 minutes behind.

  • 2. Stage
    arrow right

  • rating
    arrow right

Roglic stays ahead in the overall standings

In the overall standings, Roglic, who won the opening stage, is six seconds ahead of Evenepoel and Ciccone. The Slovenian had won the difficult Tirreno-Adriatico Tour just under a week ago.

There was another violent fall on Tuesday. The Frenchman Kenny Elissonde apparently suffered a serious shoulder injury. The day before, his Italian Trek teammate Dario Cataldo had been taken to the hospital with a broken femur, a broken hip, a broken collarbone, two broken vertebrae, several broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

See also  The Bressana ultramarathon in memory of Giorgio Forresu, the smile volunteer

You may also like

NBA: Kings-Celtics among the 6 challenges of the...

Morant is expected to return tomorrow against the...

EM 2024: Sweden starts with Zlatan Ibrahimovic against...

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Verstappen races to second...

Man irritated by the fireworks bursts into the...

Firmly rooted in the grassroots, deeply empowered by...

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: the extreme smartwatch for your...

Hertha BSC could receive money from Saudi Arabia

Conte: the exemption is near. And in the...

Jankovic: 95% of the national football team comes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy