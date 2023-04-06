Home Sports Tour of Flanders, Tadej Pogacar crashes the Strava app: too fast to ride a bike
Tour of Flanders, Tadej Pogacar crashes the Strava app: too fast to ride a bike

Tour of Flanders, Tadej Pogacar crashes the Strava app: too fast to ride a bike

Tadej Pogacar he triumphed at Tour of Flanders during the race on Sunday 2nd April. His performance sent in tilt also applications that report runners’ data: apps such as Strava which, through the use of GPS, records the performance of Sunday cyclists. The application refused to record the Polish cyclist’s data in the second step on theOld Kwaremontas he thought the 24-year-old was moving on a different medium from the bicycle. The app’s policies explain precisely why some services could be rejected: “The services in which you left the Gps while you were in a car or on another means, uploads made under the wrong type of activity, or unrealistic data recorded due to a GPS error”.

A few minutes later, they reappeared the impressive data of Pogacar. In the second ascent of the Oude Kwaremont, the cyclist of theUAE Team Emirates became the first ever to complete the 2.15km segment in less than 4 minutes to the staggering average of 33 times, 11 seconds better than the previous record Kasper Asgreen (2022).

