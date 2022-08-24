Filippo Ganna returns to success: the 26-year-old Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers has conquered the chronoprologist

opening time of the Tour of Germany in Weimar: 2600 meters in 2’56 ”, average

53.182; best for 2 ”by the Dutch Mollema and for 3” by the German Politt, with Bettiol eighth at 6 ”and Bernal 73rd at 17”.

For Ganna it is the 22nd success

pro ‘, of which 20 time trial: in business, better only Rohan Dennis (21). The German race, which will end on Sunday, is Ganna’s last competitive appointment before the World Time Trial on September 18th in Australia that he will try to conquer for the third time in a row.