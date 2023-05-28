Tour of Italy | Today’s stage profile Giro d’Italia 2023: Rome

The Italian capital will be the setting where the Slovenian Roglic will be proclaimed the winner of this edition

He Tour of Italy comes to an end with the last stage in Rome, which will be the setting where the slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) will be crowned as champion of this edition, being the first time he has won this competition. The Jumbo cyclist will look the pink shirt and will climb to the podium with a final difference of 14 seconds over Thomas and 1.13 over Almeida.

Roglic was huge and he overtook Thomas by 40 seconds in the time trial of the previous stage, powerless against the strength of the Slovenian, and in 42 to Almeida. The penultimate day of the Giro was an atypical stage due to its route, exaggerated percentages and peculiarities in its 7.4 km at 11.8 percent, including ramps 12 and 15, and a steep slope in the middle of 22 to reach 1,774 meters of altitude.

The last stage of the Giro has a total of 126 kilometers y will have a final loop of 11.5 km, which will be repeated about ten times in the center of Rome. These last kilometers will allow cyclists to pass through the most mythical places in the Italian capital such as the Circus Maximus or the Baths of Caracalla before reaching the Forums. On this day, both Cavendish as Gaviriathe two great spriters that remain to win in this edition, will want to shine.