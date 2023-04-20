Home » Tour of the Alps: Mühlberger crowns escape with victory of the day
Tour of the Alps

After two British and one German day win, Gregor Mühlberger ensured the first Austrian success on the fourth section of the Tour of the Alps. On Thursday, after 152.9 kilometers, the Movistar professional crowned a successful escape attempt with the day’s win. Patrick Konrad rounded off a sensational result from a red-white-red point of view in fourth.

On Thursday, Mühlberger confidently won the sprint against his flight companions Torstein Träen from Norway and the Italian Giulio Pellizzari and thus celebrated Austria’s first day victory at international level this year. Felix Gall had just missed it on the first stage. Bora professional Konrad was the first pursuer of the winning trio, 40 seconds behind.

“Indescribable, I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. That it was enough is super awesome. I’m super happy with this win, thanks to my team,” said Mühlberger overjoyed at the finish. The 29-year-old from Lower Austria had found his way with three of his teammates in a breakaway group of 14 and pulled away on the last climb over the Passo di Pramadiccio together with Träen and Pellizzari.

In the final sprint, Mühlberger attacked from the first position and could not be overtaken by his competitors. “I wasn’t the strongest, I have to be honest, but it was enough,” emphasized Mühlberger. A start of the Lower Austrian at the Alps Tour was not originally planned. Mühlberger, who had been struggling with an illness himself, stepped in at short notice.

Geoghegan Hart ahead of overall victory

Brit Tao Geoghegan Hart defended from Rovereto to Predazzo as day 18. (+3:22 min.) the green jersey of the overall leader. Gall, who this time crossed the finish line in 33rd place at the same time as Geoghegan Hart, kept his tenth place as the best Austrian athlete (+1:20 min.). On Friday, the fifth and last stage of the tour over 144.5 kilometers from Cavalese to Brunico, Brunico in German, is on the program.

Tour of the Alps

4. Stage (Rovereto – Predazzo 152.9 km):
1. Gregor Muehlberger AUT 04:16:53
2. Torstein Träen NOR gl. time
3. Giulio Pellizzari ITA -“-
4. Patrick Konrad AUT + 0:40
5. Stefan de Bod RSA -“-
6. Oscar Rodriguez ESP -“-
7. Marco Frigo ITA -“-
8. Geoffry Bouchard FROM -“-
9. Mark Donovan GBR -“-
10. antonio pedrero ESP -“-
18. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 3:22
20. Hugh Carthy GBR -“-
27. Herman Pernsteiner AUT -“-
33. Felix Gall AUT -“-
42. Marco Schrettl AUT 5:40
. Alexander Hajek AUT
. Sebastian Schoenberger AUT
. Sebastian Putz AUT
. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT
. Philip Hofbauer AUT
. Moran Vermeulen AUT

