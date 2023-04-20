Tour of the Alps: Mühlberger crowns escape with victory of the day

On Thursday, Mühlberger confidently won the sprint against his flight companions Torstein Träen from Norway and the Italian Giulio Pellizzari and thus celebrated Austria’s first day victory at international level this year. Felix Gall had just missed it on the first stage. Bora professional Konrad was the first pursuer of the winning trio, 40 seconds behind.

“Indescribable, I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. That it was enough is super awesome. I’m super happy with this win, thanks to my team,” said Mühlberger overjoyed at the finish. The 29-year-old from Lower Austria had found his way with three of his teammates in a breakaway group of 14 and pulled away on the last climb over the Passo di Pramadiccio together with Träen and Pellizzari.

In the final sprint, Mühlberger attacked from the first position and could not be overtaken by his competitors. “I wasn’t the strongest, I have to be honest, but it was enough,” emphasized Mühlberger. A start of the Lower Austrian at the Alps Tour was not originally planned. Mühlberger, who had been struggling with an illness himself, stepped in at short notice.

Geoghegan Hart ahead of overall victory

Brit Tao Geoghegan Hart defended from Rovereto to Predazzo as day 18. (+3:22 min.) the green jersey of the overall leader. Gall, who this time crossed the finish line in 33rd place at the same time as Geoghegan Hart, kept his tenth place as the best Austrian athlete (+1:20 min.). On Friday, the fifth and last stage of the tour over 144.5 kilometers from Cavalese to Brunico, Brunico in German, is on the program.