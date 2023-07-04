Home » Tour off after falls for Sanchez and Guarnieri
Sports

Tour off after falls for Sanchez and Guarnieri

by admin
Tour off after falls for Sanchez and Guarnieri

For at least two professional cyclists, the Tour de France ended prematurely after the falls shortly before the finish of the fourth stage. Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez suffered a fracture of his left collarbone and will return to Spain this Wednesday, according to his team Astana Qazaqstan. The 39-year-old will undergo an operation there, his team announced on Tuesday evening.

According to his lottery team, the Italian Jacopo Guarnieri cannot continue the tour either. In addition to a broken collarbone, the 35-year-old also suffered minor fractures to three ribs and abrasions to the skin. He is also scheduled for surgery this week. Guarnieri is the starter for the Australian Caleb Ewen, who finished second in the sprint stage in Nogaro on Tuesday.

Dutch European champion Fabio Jakobsen also fell in one of the three falls at the end of the stage. The 27-year-old suffered skin abrasions, but was still able to roll to the finish.

Read more …

See also  FC Bayern Munich is apparently interested in César Azpilicueta from Chelsea

You may also like

The swinger was limited by cramps at Wimbledon,...

Hannah Dingley: Forest Green Rovers names first female...

Orlando cuts Bol Bol – Sportando

Django Cafe Racer: A Bold Fusion of Retro...

Puerto Rico Basketball Federation Suspends André Curbelo Indefinitely...

Inter: all in su Lukaku?

death of Georges Bereta, the forgotten of the...

Urtopia presents the first e-bike with integrated ChatGPT

Adidas Unveils X CRAZYFAST Football Shoes: A Game-Changer...

NHL | Slovakian defenseman Fehérváry signed a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy