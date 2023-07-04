Tour off after falls for Sanchez and Guarnieri

For at least two professional cyclists, the Tour de France ended prematurely after the falls shortly before the finish of the fourth stage. Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez suffered a fracture of his left collarbone and will return to Spain this Wednesday, according to his team Astana Qazaqstan. The 39-year-old will undergo an operation there, his team announced on Tuesday evening.

According to his lottery team, the Italian Jacopo Guarnieri cannot continue the tour either. In addition to a broken collarbone, the 35-year-old also suffered minor fractures to three ribs and abrasions to the skin. He is also scheduled for surgery this week. Guarnieri is the starter for the Australian Caleb Ewen, who finished second in the sprint stage in Nogaro on Tuesday.

Dutch European champion Fabio Jakobsen also fell in one of the three falls at the end of the stage. The 27-year-old suffered skin abrasions, but was still able to roll to the finish.

