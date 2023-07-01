Tour, sparks between Pogacar and Vingegaard already in the first stage. Adam Yates wins and goes yellow

Sparks since the first day. The inaugural stage of the Tour de France 2023 does not disappoint expectations and immediately puts the two big favorites in front of each other for the final victory: Tadej Pogacar e Jonas Vingegaard. Just a shot of the Slovenian on Pike’s coast to tear the group to shreds: the Danish winner of the last Tour obviously remains on his wheel and from there the battle for the victory of the stage begins. Eventually it ticks Adam Yateswho wins in Bilbao and conquers the first yellow jersey.

The English of the UAE Team Emirates precedes by 4″ the twin brother Simon Yates (team Jayco Alula) and 12″ just Pogacar, who wins the flown among the big names, he takes the bonus and rejoices with his arms in the sky at the finish line to celebrate his teammate’s victory. Indeed, when Vingegaard and Pogacar were caught up by their closest pursuers on the descent to the finish, the Slovenian signaled to Adam Yates that he was free to try and win the stage. The Briton kept going straight, taking only his twin brother with him, who broke away on the final climb.

It was a first stage of the Tour already spectacularwith the big names immediately forced to commit themselves in first person. And antipasto of what is to come. Meanwhile, they already pay Henry But e Richard carapace. Following a crash, the Spaniard had to retire and the Ecuadorian was cut out of the race for the yellow jersey. Second stage on Sunday, departing from Vitoria and arriving in San Sebatian afterwards 209 km.

