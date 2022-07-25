At the start from Copenhagen, Italy presents itself with 13 riders: the third contingent behind France (32) and Belgium (18). Ten arrive in Paris: retreats for Oss, Felline and Moscon. Best placement was the rookie Simone Velasco, 31st at 2h04’24 ”. Matteo Trentin’s defection for Covid even before leaving, Pippo Ganna’s despair in the opening time trial: Bettiol’s second place in Mende was best placed. And so our black series continues: we do not win the 64-stage Tour, the last one with Vincenzo Nibali at Val Thorens 2019. Three complete dry editions. And many question marks for the future.