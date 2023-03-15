Home Sports Tournament 2026 with 104 games
Tournament 2026 with 104 games

Tournament 2026 with 104 games

MMore games, more days, more money: The already gigantic World Cup 2026 will be even bigger. In the final round in the USA, Canada and Mexico with 48 nations for the first time, 104 games will be kicked off according to a FIFA decision on Tuesday, 40 more than at the previous World Cup since 1998. The mega World Cup will last a good 40 days: more than a month of football pure – or over a month of football ad nauseam, depending on your point of view.

Representatives of the German Football Association were not at the table when the format was changed in Kigali. With the expansion plans, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is fulfilling the wishes and hopes of the many small world association members who are to elect him to another term on Thursday.

World Cup final on July 19, 2026

During the meeting in Rwanda, the Council set the date for the 2026 World Cup final for July 19. The World Cup period (tournament plus preparation phase) estimated in the football calendar is 56 days in the range of the finals in 2010, 2014 and 2018. The date for the opening game has not yet been set, the preparation phase should be significantly shorter.

So far it had been expected that the 48 nations would play in 16 groups of three in the preliminary round in just under three and a half years. This format alone would have meant increasing the previous 64 World Cup games (with 32 participants) to 80 games. However, this mode has already been criticized several times because of the higher risk of collusion, because one nation in the group must be free of play.

The new format provides for twelve groups of four in the preliminary round, which alone accounts for 72 games. The first and second in the group as well as the eight best third in the group advance. This is followed by 32 more games. At the end of 2022, the last and compact finals in Qatar were held in 29 days, world champions Argentina needed seven games to win the title.

