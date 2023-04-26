Tours already in the final of League A

Because in the other semi-final, Chaumont taught Nantes-Rezé a lesson (3-0: 25-22, 25-20, 25-21), in the wake of his American central Patrick Gasman (11 points, including 3 aces). A scathing response after the rout suffered by the CVB in Loire-Atlantique, last Saturday, on the same score. “One team came to hurt, not the otherregretted after the meeting the coach of the NRMV Hubert Henno at the microphone of beIN Sports. Chaumont had a very good match, it’s a team used to pressure. We must regain our lightness of spirit by Saturday. »