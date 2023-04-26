Home » Tours already in the final of League A
Tours already in the final of League A

Tours already in the final of League A

Five matches, five victories and a qualification in the final of Ligue A. Since the start of the play-offs, Tours has not wasted time. After dominating Montpellier, the outgoing champions, in three matches in the quarter-finals, the regular season leader crunched Tourcoing for the second time in four days. Less irregular than going to Touraine (3-2), the TVB won Wednesday evening in the Roubaix Velodrome against the TLM (3-1: 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22 ), who only survived one set, the second.

Chaumont teaches Nantes-Rezé a lesson

For Tours, already winner of the Coupe de France in mid-April, this Ligue A final, the thirteenth in its history, will be played on May 6 and 13 with home advantage. The question remains, against whom.

Because in the other semi-final, Chaumont taught Nantes-Rezé a lesson (3-0: 25-22, 25-20, 25-21), in the wake of his American central Patrick Gasman (11 points, including 3 aces). A scathing response after the rout suffered by the CVB in Loire-Atlantique, last Saturday, on the same score. “One team came to hurt, not the otherregretted after the meeting the coach of the NRMV Hubert Henno at the microphone of beIN Sports. Chaumont had a very good match, it’s a team used to pressure. We must regain our lightness of spirit by Saturday. »

