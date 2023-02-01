Let’s start an approach in 10 episodes on the stables of the next championship with news, objectives and ambitions. Let’s start with the Stuttgart stable

Right Ferronato – Milano

Ransom target. Mercedes presents itself at the starting line for 2023 after a disappointing and unexpected 2022. No one could have ever imagined that the Stuttgart team could experience a supporting championship, after the sensational streak of domination between 2014 and 2021, a reign of 8 constructors’ titles and 7 drivers. The change in technical regulations last season, however, was misinterpreted by the Anglo-German technicians, who did worse than Red Bull and Ferrari and forced Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to defend a championship.

and pilots — For Hamilton, the sacred monster of this sport with his 103 victories, 103 poles and 7 world titles, it was a difficult year, perhaps the worst since he made his debut in 2007 because it was the only one finished without even a win. It had never happened to him. At the same time it was a great first year for George Russell who, despite the difficulties associated with the car, was the author of a constant season which also earned him the only pole position and the only victory for the team. Not bad for being the debut season as a teammate of a legend.

lewis hunger — Legend who is still hungry, and doesn't want to give up the prospect of winning his eighth world title. "I think we've grown as a team – Hamilton said about 2022 in an interview with team partner Petronas – I think we've improved our processes, we've improved our communication and I think it's made us more hungry. Fighting for 5th place was a good lesson. The brace in Brazil gave us a great boost, it was a great boost because it made us understand that we can do it".

hopping — The goal for 2023 is therefore to go back to fighting for victory on a permanent basis and for this reason it was decided to intervene on the design of the new car, from which the goal is to eliminate the tremendous phenomenon of “porpoising” (jumping; ed ) which at high straight-line speeds practically doomed Hamilton and Russell against Red Bull and Ferrari. However, team principal Toto Wolff did not want to go too far. In a recent podcast interview Beyond the Grid, the Austrian manager said that “we believe we have solved the problem of the bottom skipping, also changing the design and architecture of the single-seater. The problem is that with these regulations sometimes you solve one problem and find that there was another underneath. We must remain humble, not thinking that we will rightfully be back in the running for the championship right away.” Sure it’s a bit difficult to think that Mercedes is the wrong car for two years in a row.

