He hasn’t smiled at home for almost two months and, of course, Milan are among the toughest tests to face to resume doing it. But Torino is aiming for the big target when the three points at stake would make a difference not only on the mood of the grenade still chasing the first scalp of a great under Juric. There is a continuity to be found in a championship of highs (at the beginning) and lows, a growth discourse to be resumed after the success of Udine which has given back some energy to the whole environment. Which now needs a true acute to certify the complete rehabilitation, so the Italian champion team represents the best opportunity to get noticed. “The road is this, against Milan we have to play a great match and try to win – the grenade technician indicates the route -. It will be a tough challenge, they are fit and have a precise, tailor-made identity. I respect Pioli a lot, over time he has become a great coach, he knows how to enter the minds of footballers. In the past I also went to see him for a week ».

Juric still has some doubts about the formation that will first have to try to limit the number one danger, Leao. Djidji will return to being his controller – “Last year at San Siro he did very well, but in this moment the Portuguese makes a difference on all fields”, he warns -, while on the other hand Rodriguez could undermine Buongiorno. Games open even further ahead, with Ricci and Linetty in a run-off for the place alongside Lukic and also on the frontline. There, there is only one certainty. «Vlasic is never in question in my head – says the coach – he is the only one who knows how to do everything and well, a complete player. Miranchuk, on the other hand, guarantees me quality and links the departments, Radonjic more sprints and accelerations: my choice depends on the matches. Are they pulling worse than who was there last year? I don’t think so, the Russian is more forward than Praet, while on the left the other two have more skills than Brekalo. If something is missing, it’s in midfield and also some defender scoring goals from set pieces ».

The first reference is on Pobega who will return to Grande Torino tomorrow as an opponent after the positive experience of last year. «He is a splendid boy, it will be a great pleasure to see him again – the embrace of Juric -. In Milan the owners are others, but he plays enough and has the right mind to always improve, a characteristic that everyone likes, me in a particular way ». Sanabria and Ilkhan will be missing, in addition to Ola Aina: the Paraguayan suffers again from the calf problem, the baby has stayed at home due to fatigue. Singo will return to the right, while Pellegri will lead the attack: it would have been confirmed in any case. Two goals in 2 games, it’s his time. “Pietro is enthusiastic and happy and rightly so, after the sad years he has lived – Juric loads him – now you try to take advantage of the situation to continue growing, putting something more in every game”.