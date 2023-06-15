Home » towed by cars and motorcycles on the Stelvio- breaking latest news
by admin
Of Marco Bonarrigo

Twenty-four runners climb the Stelvio towed by cars and motorcycles (and arrive almost an hour after the winner): the jury disqualifies them. Among them the children of the Olympians Paola Pezzo and Andrea Collinelli

The video (and photos) of shame: wednesday evening la jury
del Giro Next Gen
ha disqualified 24 young riders (19 of them Italians) for having faced a large part of the sfinal breath of the Stelvio (fourth stage of the race reserved for under 23s) towing cars and motorcycles in towwith the complicity of the sports directors.

An unprecedented (sacrosanct) procedure for the number of athletes, signed by the panel of judges after having examined the unequivocal videos made by the fans on the course and by the sports directors themselves. It should be noted that these athletes – despite the tow – arrived with delays of up to three quarters of an hour with respect to the winnerthe German Johannes Staune-Mittet.

Among the disqualified also the sprinter Kevin Pezzo Rosolason of the two-time Olympian Paula Piece e Luca Collinellison of Atlanta Olympic track champion Andrea. Four sports directors were also kicked out: Matthew Wilson (ARA Skip Capital), Marco Toffali (GS Sissio), Giuseppe Damilano (Cyclist Rostese) and Dario Dal Canto (Mastromarco Sensi Nibali). The organizers of the Giro have expressed their indignation at behavior that offends the race, youth cycling must face a profound reflection.

June 15, 2023 (change June 15, 2023 | 10:26)

