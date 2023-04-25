Trabocchi cycle path | Itinerary and things to see

The Trabocchi cycle path, the route between Ortona and Vasto created on the route of the abandoned coastal railway inaugurated in 1863 and abandoned in 2005, is for many the most beautiful greenway overlooking the sea in Italy. For the stark contrast between the beaches and the wild sea of ​​Abruzzo on one side and the harsh hinterland on the other, for the fact that the Trabocchi cycle path is almost entirely separated from vehicular traffic, so much so that it is worth the award among the best Green Road Awards 2021, and why those wooden giants built on stilts and used in the past for fishing give each pedal push something unique and magical to be admired between the green lands, the wild coasts and the blue of the Adriatic.

The Trabocchi cycle path winds between Ortona and Vasto, in Abruzzo, for a total of approximately 50 km. Conventionally, the cycle path should begin in Francavilla, but currently the access point to the Trabocchi cycle path is in Ortona, at the ancient port of the town near the black and white lighthouse of the Torna, which can also be easily reached by train. From here you start pedaling in a southerly direction, always substantially without gradients, in the direction of San Vito Marina. After passing the port of the bay of Lido dei Saraceni, you pass the pebble beaches of Acquabella, Ripari-Bardella and Mucchiola, after which you can immediately glimpse the first Trabocco, the Mucchiola one. Now we continue towards the Punta Acquabella reservepedaling along a path immersed in the verdant Mediterranean scrub, with a view of the blue sea and the first overflow of this itinerary.

A San Vito Marinaright on the Gualdo pier, coinciding with the Rocco Mancini beach, is the bel Overflow Punta Furnace, which is worth the inspiration of a regenerating stop. We then continue towards the Contrada delle Portelle in San Vito Chietino, until you reach the famous Trabocco Turchino, right near the beach of the same name from which you can also see the D’Annunzio hermitage on the promontory, the cottage where the poet retired and from which you can admire the entire Abruzzo coast. Characterized by 3 small tunnels that cut through the jagged promontory, this stretch of the cycle path is considered by many to be the most suggestive ever.

From the small port of Vallevò there is a new stretch of cycle path that is almost entirely paved and very beautiful from a landscape point of view, which avoids tackling a stretch of State Road 16 up to Rocca San Giovannia characteristic seaside village near which the overflows of Punta Tufano and Sasso della Cajanain the area of ​​the marina and the sea.

From here, from Pinetina di Roccathe cycle path restarts which allows you to pedal immersed in nature, among the Aleppo pines, with glimpses of beautiful beaches such as that of Fossacesia near which there are the overflows of Punta Cavalluccio and Punta Punciosafollowed by that of Palombo fish.

To avoid the SS 16, the cycle path continues here with a short section through the inland countryside and then resumes in the direction of Sangro Turinwhere in the vicinity of the Lake Dragoni beach instead it is necessary to face a couple of km of the state road up to Cala le Morge, where there is the trabocco of the same name and the beautiful natural stone beach. The route continues skirting the Lecceta Nature Reserve and continuing towards the natural reserve of Punta Aderci, the unforgettable postcard image to keep inside yourself at the end of the Trabocchi cycle path. However, the cycle path does not end here, because it continues inside the vegetation and then actually resumes Locality of Vignolaat the homonymous hotel, and continuing up to Vasto Marinapractically on the border with Molise.

