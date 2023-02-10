jonathan milanalso known as the ‘corazziere di Tolmezzo’ for its meter and 94, he repeated his 2021 victory by taking back the gold in the individual pursuit, at the European track cycling championships underway in Grenchen (Switzerland), where he had already won two years ago. In the final, the 22-year-old Friulian from the Bahrain Victorious team let the British Daniel Bigham vent, given as favourite. With three laps to go, Milan unleashed its long levers and sucked Bigham’s slight advantage, crossing the finish line in 4’03″744, against the 4’05″860 of the former hour record holder before the advent of Ganna. Previously, in the ‘final’ for the bronze, the German Tobias Buck-Gramcko had outwitted the French Corentin Ermenault, leading by almost a second and a half until a couple of laps from the end and ‘burned’ by his opponent’s sprint. With gold in the individual pursuit, Milan also repeated that of the team event, won yesterday together with Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon and Manlio Moro. For Italy it is the third continental title, considering the one achieved by Simone Consonni in the points race. The Italy of the pursuit confirms itself as the country of reference, also thanks to the seventh place of Moro who, in qualifying, ran in 4’12″023. In the men’s sprint the tournament had already ended for the two Italians in the race In the 200m dash Mattia Predomo is 18th (10″098), Moro 21st (10″205)