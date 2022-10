Filippo Ganna won gold at the Track Cycling World Championships in Paris, beating the other blue, the Friulian Jonathan Milan, in the final. The record holder of the hour, with a time of 3’59”636, also established the new record in the world of the specialty. It is the fifth world title on the track for TopGanna, Milan must instead “settle” for silver (video by Antonio Simeoli).

03:24