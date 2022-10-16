At Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines also Zanardi in the points race and Consonni-Scartezzini in the Americana
The Omnium on Saturday, in which he finished seventh away from the podium, did not go as he hoped. But Elia Viviani has the opportunity to redeem himself immediately at the track world championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (same velodrome as the Paris 2024 Games) that are staging the last day. The 33-year-old from Verona in fact in the race that closes the program (around 17) defends the world title of elimination won in Roubaix 2021.
The medals
The National team faces the last races from second in the medal table: so far 3 golds have arrived (Fidanza in scratch, Ganna in the individual pursuit, women’s quartet) and 3 silver (Milan in the individual pursuit, men’s quartet, Barbieri in the elimination). In addition to Viviani, Miriam Vece (Keirin), Silvia Zanardi (points race), Simone Consonni and Michele Scartezzini (American) will be on stage.
