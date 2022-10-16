The Omnium on Saturday, in which he finished seventh away from the podium, did not go as he hoped. But Elia Viviani has the opportunity to redeem himself immediately at the track world championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (same velodrome as the Paris 2024 Games) that are staging the last day. The 33-year-old from Verona in fact in the race that closes the program (around 17) defends the world title of elimination won in Roubaix 2021.