The Federation has opened an investigation on the first laps of Suzuka which saw a crane at work despite not all the cars were in the pits: “The recovery of the cars is part of the Safety Car and red flag regime. However, after the feedback from some pilots, we will analyze the facts and study any improvements to the procedures ”

– suzuka (japan)

The rescue tractor on the track that alarmed and frightened Pierre Gasly during the first laps of the Japanese GP left its mark and the FIA ​​has opened an investigation. Fortunately there were no consequences, the vehicle had entered to retrieve the damaged vehicles in the early stages of the very wet Suzuka race, but the International Federation has officially opened an investigation to understand what has not been done properly and evaluate what is possible to avoid repeating any errors and if possible to improve procedures.

the press release — A press release reads: “Although it is normal practice to recover the cars in Safety Car and red flag conditions, due to the particular circumstances and also taking into account the feedback of a certain number of drivers, the FIA ​​has started a thorough review of the events involving the deployment of recovery vehicles during the Japanese GP. This is part of the common practice of debriefing and analyzing all race incidents to ensure continuous improvement of processes and procedures “.

gasly’s rage — Gasly, then sanctioned for not respecting the speed with a red flag, had been tough: “We lost Jules eight years ago in similar conditions with a crane on the track in the gravel. I don’t understand how eight years later in similar conditions we can still see. a crane, not even on gravel but on the track. He is simply not respectful of Jules, his family, loved ones and all of us. It was a dramatic accident and I think that day we learned that we don’t want to see tractors in this kind of conditions. If I had lost the car in a similar way to how Carlos did in the previous lap I would have died. ”

One of the key aspects of the investigation will likely be whether the marshals acted unilaterally by getting the crane out so quickly, or if they were allowed to do so by race control. An article, 2.6.1 of Appendix H of the International Sporting Code, clearly states that: "No marshals or vehicles may enter the perimeter of the circuit without the permission of the race control".