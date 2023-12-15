Trade Framber Valdez? It would make sense for Houston (report)

The trade market for starting pitchers this offseason has been buzzing with names like Tyler Glasnow, Dylan Cease, Corbin Burnes, and Shane Bieber. However, with Glasnow reportedly heading to the Dodgers, teams in need of an ace are left with one less option on the market.

In light of this, executives from a couple of teams have expressed interest in the possibility of the Astros trading left-hander Framber Valdez. Valdez has had an impressive 3.13 ERA with 314 strikeouts in 399.1 innings over the last two seasons, making him an attractive prospect for potential trade deals.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic previously raised the idea of a possible Valdez trade in November. It was noted that Valdez is the most expendable of the four Astros stars who will enter free agency over the next two seasons.

The Astros’ 2024 payroll is projected to be around $240 million, which would exceed the US Competitive Balance Tax threshold of $237 million. This has prompted speculation about the team’s willingness to trade Valdez in order to alleviate payroll concerns.

Valdez is set to receive a substantial raise after earning $6.8 million in 2023, making him a prime candidate for a potential trade. On the other hand, Houston may also consider trading Mexican pitcher José Urquidy, who is under contractual control through 2025, as an alternative option. However, it is noted that such a move would not yield the same return or salary relief as trading Valdez.

The Astros find themselves in a position where they must carefully weigh their options to address their payroll concerns while maintaining a competitive roster. It remains to be seen whether a potential trade involving Valdez will materialize, but it is clear that the Astros are exploring various avenues to address their financial situation.