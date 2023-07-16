Trae Young: People will realize that Luka Doncic and I are not that different…

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been hand in glove with Luka Doncic since the night of the 2018 NBA Draft, the one that marked their entry into the league.

For the former Oklahoma it is not new to talk about the Slovenian phenomenon, over the years the two have built a good relationship.

“I don’t stress about these things anymore…. I know that once I win an NBA title, my worth will be clearer to everyone. To be honest, I don’t hate anyone, I certainly don’t hate Luka. We always talk. We love each other, we respect each other… Honestly, I don’t get involved anymore. I think eventually people will understand, that they’ll realize that in the end we’re not all that different. On the pitch we do more or less the same things.

We are different physically, but he can play and I can play, you know what I mean?

