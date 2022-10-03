Sunday to forget on the occasion of a race of the Italian Amateur Trophy that was being run on the Romagna track named after Marco Simoncelli. A rider from Rome loses his life, while a second Bolognese motorcyclist is hospitalized in serious condition

On the afternoon of Sunday 2 October, a very serious accident occurred on the Romagna track in the province of Rimini of the Misano World Circuit which involved, according to current reconstructions, at least two riders, one of whom lost his life due to the consequences of the violent impact. The contact between at least two motorcycles, just before 4pm, involved two riders, on the occasion of the second lap of the 600 Pro Class, “Trofeo Italiano Amatori”, a race included in the program of the Italian Speed ​​Motorcycling Cup.

one dead and one seriously injured — The deceased pilot is Federico Esposto, a 27-year-old Roman boy. The second, transported in code red to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena, is a 31-year-old driver residing in the Emilian capital. According to the current information in our possession, the Bolognese rider would be hospitalized with a confidential prognosis, and is currently in danger of life.

The condolences of the Roman club — Following the accident, the event, which was taking place on the well-known Misano Adriatico track, was suspended. An impressive event, from the point of view of participation, with more than 360 motorcyclist riders registered to participate in the many organized national challenges. In the meantime, the moving messages of the motorcycling institutions directly involved have arrived. Starting with the IMF, the Italian motorcycle federation which, together with the management of the Misano World Circuit and the organization of the Italian Amateur Trophy, said it was close to the families of the riders involved. Same tone also from the association in which the 27-year-old Roman driver was registered, the Gentlemen’s Motor Club of the Capital. See also In Vigevano, Vistarino's salvation clash, Mr. Fiocchi jumps