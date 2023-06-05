Tragedy in Pardubice. A rider died after falling from her horse in a show jumping competition

7
“According to the findings of the police investigator, the woman apparently did not hold on to the horse’s saddle during the training ride, she fell to the ground before jumping over the obstacle and the horse stepped on her so badly that she suffered injuries incompatible with life. An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death,” said Janovská.
The rescuers had two crews at the scene of the accident, they requested a quick transport by helicopter to Hradec Králové. Resuscitation was unfortunately not successful, said Alena Kisiala, spokeswoman for the Pardubice rescuers.