Home » Tragedy in Pardubice. A rider died after falling from her horse in a show jumping competition
Sports

Tragedy in Pardubice. A rider died after falling from her horse in a show jumping competition

by admin
Tragedy in Pardubice. A rider died after falling from her horse in a show jumping competition

“According to the findings of the police investigator, the woman apparently did not hold on to the horse’s saddle during the training ride, she fell to the ground before jumping over the obstacle and the horse stepped on her so badly that she suffered injuries incompatible with life. An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death,” said Janovská.

The rescuers had two crews at the scene of the accident, they requested a quick transport by helicopter to Hradec Králové. Resuscitation was unfortunately not successful, said Alena Kisiala, spokeswoman for the Pardubice rescuers.

See also  Pisa-Palermo: The beauty of an ocean trip

You may also like

Giuntoli arm wrestle, Ibra suggestion Monza? Inter, first...

mountaineer Christophe Profit fined 600 euros

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, goals and memorable moments of a...

Leclerc: “Ferrari a car of incredible inconstancy”

Benzema change to Saudi Arabia apparently fixed

Roland Garros, Djokovic and the mysterious patch on...

Bologna-Naples: a last farewell to a otherwise positive...

Jim Hines, first athlete to officially run the...

Yao Ming praised “Children’s Basketball, a Model of...

Dole Italia presente a Beach Pro Tour e...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy