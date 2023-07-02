Tragedy in Spa, the 18-year-old driver Dilano Van’T Hoff died. It is controversial for the weather conditions

He lost control of his car in the first few meters of the straight Kemmel after the Eau Rouge-Raidillon stretch and was hit directly by another car. So he died at 18 years the pilot Dilano Van’T Hoff during a competition Formula Regional by Alpine (European Formula 3) on the historic Belgian circuit of Spa Francorchamps. A tragedy that shook the world of motoring, above all for the decision to race gods young pilots on one of the toughest tracks in the world despite the bad conditions weather forecast.

The Formula Regional by Alpine race was part of this weekend’s program in support of legendary 24 hours Of Spa of the GT World Challenge Europe. The race was in its final stages, when under one torrential rain Van’T Hoff lost control of his car and was hit by the driver Adam Fitzgerald who, innocently, failed to avoid it. The videos posted by different users on social show the visibility rendered practically Nothing from the rain and the completely wet asphalt.

Horrible scenes at the SPA circuit. I don’t understand why they allow them to drive in these weather conditions. RIP Dilano ????#RUBpic.twitter.com/EtcdgJEc3l — Andrei K (@karp_andrei) July 1, 2023

