Home » Tragedy in Spa, the 18-year-old driver Dilano Van’T Hoff died. It is controversial for the weather conditions
Sports

Tragedy in Spa, the 18-year-old driver Dilano Van’T Hoff died. It is controversial for the weather conditions

by admin
Tragedy in Spa, the 18-year-old driver Dilano Van’T Hoff died. It is controversial for the weather conditions

He lost control of his car in the first few meters of the straight Kemmel after the Eau Rouge-Raidillon stretch and was hit directly by another car. So he died at 18 years the pilot Dilano Van’T Hoff during a competition Formula Regional by Alpine (European Formula 3) on the historic Belgian circuit of Spa Francorchamps. A tragedy that shook the world of motoring, above all for the decision to race gods young pilots on one of the toughest tracks in the world despite the bad conditions weather forecast.

The Formula Regional by Alpine race was part of this weekend’s program in support of legendary 24 hours Of Spa of the GT World Challenge Europe. The race was in its final stages, when under one torrential rain Van’T Hoff lost control of his car and was hit by the driver Adam Fitzgerald who, innocently, failed to avoid it. The videos posted by different users on social show the visibility rendered practically Nothing from the rain and the completely wet asphalt.

Previous Article

Tour de France at the start: the story of Emile Idée, the oldest competitor still alive, and the adventure of his false tour

See also  An Argentine at Canottieri. And Sedico announces Gonella

You may also like

Justin Verlander shines as Mets secure much-needed win...

Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on sprint race...

Formula 1: Austrians far away from the premier...

United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal: A guide to...

The Clippers secured the experienced point guard Westbrook...

Liam Delap: Hull sign Manchester City forward on...

Slalomář Prskavec is also in the finals of...

PHILIPPE THYS, THE PEDAL HERO OF THE FIRST...

Continued confusion about ÖOC elections – sport.ORF.at

La Máquina’s Technical Director Walks Out of Virtual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy