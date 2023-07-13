Tragedy in the surf: the board severs the femoral artery

The 44-year-old US champion had gotten a deep cut after falling from a wave. Daughter: “I wish you were still here with us, you didn’t have to leave yet”

The surfing world is mourning the tragic passing of Michael Jones. The professional Hawaiian surfer died on Sunday July 9 after an accident in the waves. Mikala was impressed by his board that severed his femoral artery. Useless attempts to save him, the 44-year-old bled to death.

“He went to the hospital but it was too late. He had lost a lot of blood”

Uruguayan surfer Santiago Pereira described the tragic incident. “Jones put his action camera in his mouth and started paddling hard to surf the second wave of a giant series,” he told the site. Duke -. It was very big. Coming out of the foam, a few seconds later, I saw he had a cut in his groin“. “We went to try to help him. His nephew gave him his board and, when he got on it, he passed out, because he was losing a lot of blood. We put him on the boat,” added Pereira. “He was breathing. We asked for help. We arrived 20 minutes later at the coast of Tuapejat where the ambulance was waiting for us. We took him off the boat. He was unconscious. We carried him on the ambulance stretcher, closed the doors and went to the hospital but it was too late. Mikala had already lost a lot of blood,” she concluded.

The daughter: “You didn’t have to leave yet. Too soon”

On Instagram, Jones’ daughter Isabella shared her personal tragedy. “She had a bad surfing accident and she didn’t make it,” she wrote. I wish you were still here with us, you didn’t have to leave yet. Too soon” he wrote. “I am happy that she was doing what she loved the most. Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, I would do anything to have one more moment with you, even arguing, then laughing out loud – he wrote -. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons and for always being there for me.”

