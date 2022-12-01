FIGC president Gravina: “A hug to all the affected families, we join in their suffering”
On the occasion of all the football championship matches scheduled for the weekend in Italy, a minute’s silence will be observed to honor the memory of the victims of the tragedy that struck the island of Ischia. “I express the condolences of the whole world of football – declared the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina as he ordered the minute’s silence – we were shocked by what happened. We send a hug to all the families and join in their suffering”.
The federal president then applauded the rescuers and all those who are providing their aid in the areas affected by the landslide: “The volunteers are moving in their service work to remove the mud and I am pleased that among them there are many young people from the our world“.
November 30, 2022 (change November 30, 2022 | 23:51)
