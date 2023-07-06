Tragic Death of Nicaraguan Boxer after Professional Debut

Title: Tragic Death of Nicaraguan Boxer Keyving Hernández Shakes Boxing Community

Subtitle: Rising star succumbs to pneumonia, leaving the nation mourning

(Matagalpa, Nicaragua) – In a devastating turn of events, the Nicaraguan boxing community reels from the loss of Keyving Hernández, a promising young boxer from Matagalpa. Hernández, who spent several weeks in a coma following his professional debut, tragically passed away this morning at a local hospital due to complications related to pneumonia.

Hernández’s journey took an unfortunate turn after his debut bout on March 25 against fellow newcomer Bryan Mercado. Despite his determination and passion, Hernández was knocked out in just two rounds. Overwhelmed by sadness and plagued by an unrelenting headache, the 23-year-old returned to his apartment, unaware that his life was about to change forever.

On April 18, experiencing deteriorating health, Hernández was rushed to a hospital in Managua. Plunged into a coma, he fought a grueling battle for 22 excruciating days. Against all odds, Hernández eventually regained consciousness, but tragically, the damage had already taken its toll, leaving him unable to fully recover his physical capabilities.

According to former world champion Félix Alvarado, Hernández had been experiencing symptoms of dizziness before his professional debut. Alvarado revealed, “His aunt personally explained to us that months before he had some dizziness, then he decided to debut and after his debut he always continued to have dizziness.”

The boxing fraternity of Nicaragua is left mourning the untimely loss of yet another athlete. The last time the nation suffered such a tragedy was on November 21, 2015, when David “el Terry” Acevedo collapsed and later succumbed to his injuries after a fight against Nelson Bonilla during an event hosted by Buffalo Boxing.

As news of Hernández’s passing spreads, tributes pour in from fellow boxers, trainers, and sports enthusiasts nationwide. The devastating loss serves as a sobering reminder of the inherent risks associated with the sport and the importance of ensuring the well-being and safety of athletes.

Hernández’s family, friends, and the wider Nicaraguan community gather to honor his memory and pay their respects to the young boxer whose potential was tragically cut short. Medical experts and boxing authorities are also urged to investigate the circumstances leading up to Hernández’s deterioration and take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

While the loss of Keyving Hernández reverberates through the boxing world, it serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and risks that professional athletes undertake in pursuit of their dreams. May his untimely death prompt enhanced measures to safeguard the well-being and health of boxers, ensuring their futures are protected both inside and outside the ring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

