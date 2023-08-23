Tragic Death of Promising Footballer and Construction Worker in Bogotá: Duván Cárcamo Arévalo

Tragic Death of Promising Soccer Player in Building Fall Incident

In a heartbreaking incident, Duván Cárcamo Arévalo, a talented player from Mompos, lost his life after falling from a building in Bogotá. The 23-year-old had been a member of Real Mompox of the First C and was also working as a bricklayer to support his family.

Cárcamo, who was known for his skills on the soccer field, had traveled to Bogotá to train at the team’s headquarters in hopes of making it into professional soccer. However, he had to take up a job in construction to make ends meet.

During the festive long weekend, Cárcamo’s body was taken back to his hometown of Mompox, where tributes were paid to honor his memory. The loss of such a promising player has left the community in shock and mourning.

Cárcamo had been considered one of the most important players in the club, and his dedication and talent had earned him recognition among his peers. His dreams of reaching professional soccer were cut short tragically while he was working on a construction project.

The details surrounding the incident are still unclear, as there has been limited information about how the unfortunate event occurred. Local newspaper ‘El Universal’ broke the news, leaving the community devastated and searching for answers.

The soccer community, along with friends, family, and fans, are now coming together to grieve the loss of a young athlete who had so much potential ahead of him. The news of Cárcamo’s death serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by those who work in physically demanding jobs while pursuing their dreams.