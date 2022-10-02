Home Sports Tragic stampede at Indonesian football stadium kills at least 174 – BBC News
Tragic stampede at Indonesian football stadium kills at least 174 – BBC News

Tragic stampede at Indonesian football stadium kills at least 174 – BBC News

image source,AFP via Getty Images

image caption,

Police fired tear gas and a stampede ensued.

At least 174 people have been killed in a stampede on a football field in Indonesia on Saturday (October 1).

About 180 other people were injured, officials said. The accident happened at an Indonesian Serie A football league in East Java. On the evening of October 1, the home team (Arema FC) lost 2-3 to the away team Persebaya Surabaya (Persebaya Surabaya), which is the first time that the Arema team has lost to this old rival in more than 20 years. .

The country’s security officials said attendance exceeded the stadium’s limit of 38,000 by about 4,000.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has asked all league matches to be suspended until the investigation is over.

