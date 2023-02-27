Registration is already open, you can register via the picosport.net portal. You don’t change a route you like, or at least this is the decision for 2023: stick to the two routes proposed in 2022, when on the occasion of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Gav, a second itinerary was introduced which ran at lower altitudes than the main race. For both, the departure is placed in the Vertova station area and the arrival in the park of the ancient convent of the town of Seriano.

The main race measures 27km and has a positive elevation gain of 2,150m. It is a long adventure on peaks and ridges that before the Coppi del Segredont peak touches Mount Poieto, Mount Zucchello and passes by the Testa bivouac. The short route is 18 km and travels at lower altitudes but the positive difference in height should not be underestimated, it is in fact 1,400 meters.

All the information, the complete regulation and the registration form can be found on the website www.gavvertova.it in the section dedicated to the Segredont Trail. It is possible to contact the organizers by writing to the email address [email protected]