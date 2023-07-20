TRAIL FLOOD DAY | Sportdimontagna.com

The Marathon is the big news this year. A challenge for runners who will cover over 42km on enchanting high mountain trails in a small corner of paradise. The Marathon is flanked by the now classic and consolidated 25km and for lovers of long distances, the 70km which will share part of the route with the other two races.

Among the over 400 athletes registered for the race to date, the names of the British team “Hour 7” stand out, choosing the La Thuile event to conclude the training camp in Chamonix. Among the most popular athletes, Tom Joly (11th at the Trail Running World Championships in Innsbruck) and Jamie Stephenson will run the Marathon.

On the short race we find instead George Foster (Team Hoka – winner of the Transgrancanaria 84K), Mattia Einaudi, middle distance runner of the company: ASDPodistica Valle Varaita who has several podiums to his credit and Erik Brunod (Atletica Sandri Calvesi) already winner last year of the 25km, while among the women Lauren Woodwiss (Hour 7).

Mathieu Brunod, Bruno’s son, will also be at the start over one of the three distances, who has several podiums to his credit, the latest being that of the Vertical Pian Donnas.

“There are still a few days left before the closing of registrations and the goal is to exceed 450 athletes. This year La Thuile Trail presents itself with many new features, in addition to the two new distances that join the classic 25km, we have recently entered into a partnership with the new Vertical Road to Gran San Bernardo organized by Lisa Borzani and scheduled for 1st October 2023. Among the initiatives that we have studied together is the opportunity for the participants of La Thuile Trail to win two bibs of the new Vertical” comments Gianluca De Cristofaro one of the organizers of the event.

Among the prizes up for grabs at the end of the day is also a bib from the Trail del Battaglione, a friendly race to be held in Courmayeur on 30 July.

But La Thuile Trail is not just sport. From 16:00, in the finish area, a live concert with Philippe Milleret and Alberto Visconti, who will take turns with the dj-set by Francesco-C.

On site lathuiletrail.com all the information relating to the routes, how to register for the three races and the regulations.

Entries will close on Thursday 20 July 2023 at 24.00.

THE THUILE TRAIL is Memorial Edo Camardella. With this event, the organizers want to pay tribute to their friend Edo, a great mountain enthusiast and member of the Trail organization, who died in 2019 due to an avalanche on Mont Blanc.

