TRAIL MONTE CASTO 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The splendid colors of the Biella autumn on a gray day accompanied the athletes on the paths of the route. A truly remarkable success in terms of participation numbers with 800 athletes registered for the two competitive races with registration closing in advance and over 270 starters in the non-competitive 8 km walk.

The route in the upper part of the route crossed some jewels of the Biella area, such as Monte Casto, the Monduro and Carcheggio mountain pastures, the Massaro alp, the Scheggiola alp and the Artignaga pasture. As regards the 44 km route and 2000 m of positive difference in altitude, among the men, in the first part of the race, Francesco Nicola and the Elba national trail national Matteo Anselmi immediately broke away. In the stretch between Rifugio Piana del Ponte and Bocchetto Sessera, local Francesco Nicola increased his pace, passed the last point with a 3′ lead over Anselmi and closed with the new course record, a fabulous 3h34’40”, 13″ better than Cristian Minoggio’s time.

Second place for Matteo Anselmi in 3h40’44” third place for the British Robert Britton, British record holder in the 24 hours. The top 5 was completed by the young Gabriele Barile and the Valle d’Aosta Pierre-Yves Oddone.

Among the women, Martina Chialvo from Cuneo, a national trail runner, was always in the lead, with a truly impressive final timing, 4h14’12”, 8′ less than Giulia Sapia’s record, which earned her sixth place overall. Great race for the Sardinian Pina Deiana who took home second place in 4h23’06”, while on the third step of the podium was the Venetian Giulia Vinco in 4h34’00”, fourth and fifth with Susan Ostano and Martina Baronio.

In the 20 km the underdogs led to Alessandro Ferrarotti, already winner of the race, the Biella native went on to win in 1h26’42”, second place for Gabriele Nicola (1h29’24”), podium completed by Daniel Borgesa (1h30’09” ). Among the women, Chiara Giovando (blue jersey at the 2022 world championships) respected the odds, finishing in 1h43’30”, second place for Margherita De Giuli (1h46’51”) and third place for Alessandra Boifava from Vicenza (1h50’55” )

The 44 km test awarded the title of Italian ultratrail champion Csen, the title went to Francesco Nicola and Martina Chialvo.

The comment of the organizer Maurizio Scilla: «I’m very happy with the final numbers! Thanks certainly go to Scarpa and Menabrea and to the collaboration of the municipal administration of Andorno Micca and to the many volunteers. This event, now in its seventeenth edition, continues to grow, this year we also had live streaming. The event is an excellent advertising vehicle for our territory».

