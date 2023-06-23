TRAIL OF THE WILD BOAR | Sportdimontagna.com

As always, the program presents the 4 historic competitive distances, recognized as qualifying for the UTMB® World Series and included in the new ITRA National League. At the head of all, the godmother of the event, the 100 km with 5770 m D+ (5 Itra points), with a breathtaking start illuminated by headlamps, at 10 pm on Friday, which will light up a suggestive wake in the night. Saturday morning, at 6, the 60km and 3610m D+ (3 Itra points) with a view of the sunrise in the presence of the majestic Mugello forests. Then, at 7.30, it will be the turn of the 33 km with 1790 m D+ (2 Itra points), while at 10 am the 15 km with 760 m D+.

The first big news is the involvement of non-competitive athletes, who will take to the field in the new recreational-motor distance of 10 km with 400 m D+. Even walkers will therefore be able to enjoy the beauty of the area and the magical atmosphere of the Wild Boar Trail. The routes, structured on paths traced by the organization and which have now become local heritage, are available on traildelcinghialerace.com

L’ITRA GREEN PROGRAM

The second novelty of the 2023 edition is the adhesion to the ITRA Be a Green Commitment Event project, which intends to integrate sustainability into the organization of events among the fundamental values ​​of trail running, such as authenticity, correctness, respect, humility and solidarity to reduce its environmental impact. Always attentive to respect and protection of the environment, the Wild Boar Trail takes place in a spectacular but fragile naturalistic context, increasingly endangered by climate change. Thanks to the ITRA Green Program, the staff therefore undertakes to implement virtuous actions in the management of greenery and waste, in the conservation of paths, in the reduction of waste and carbon footprint, through the choice of local resources and suppliers.

THE RINGS OF THE WILD BOAR

The 15 km route (Anello Rosso) immediately climbs up Passo Carnevale up to the ancient church of Lozzole (km 8). After the old abandoned village of Campergozzole, continue up the last climb, from the top of which begins the 4 km descent towards the finish line. The last 7 km from the refreshment point in Lozzole will be common to all challenges.

The 33 km (Yellow + Red Ring) starts uphill, which will lead halfway up Passo del Paretaio and then to Monte Faggiola, reaching an altitude of 1,000 metres. The return to the village will lead the trail runners to the flat meadows, along the path which in the past has seen the passage of various Popes. Just enough time for a refreshment to embark on the Red Ring.

The 60km (Anello Verde) will explore the highest area of ​​the Mugello. Starting in the direction of the old village of Mantigno, you cross the ridge of Monte del Fabbro to then descend towards the first gate with refreshment point at the Church of Piedimonte (km 28). A demanding 5 km climb will lead to the woods of the upper Mugello up to Poggio dell’Altello, from which the following 10 km will develop within the uncontaminated forests of the Giogo-Casaglia Natural Area. At km 40 you will cross Cima Coppi and the highest peak of the Wild Boar, Monte Carzolano, at an altitude of 1,200m, to finally reach Lozzole.

The 100 km (Yellow + Blue + Green Ring) climbs the first 10 km in the direction of the Faggiola refreshment point, then passes through the town (20 km) and then on the Blue Ring until it touches the Sintria river. The return to the village will wind along the paths that saw Garibaldi pass during his escape. Passage to the reassuring village life base (km 40) up to the Green Ring, where unique panoramas will be enjoyable in daytime version.