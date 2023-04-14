Choose the scarpe da trail running more suited to itself is definitely more complicated than choosing the right pair of running shoes: in addition to individual characteristics (how far you run, how you place your foot, how tall you are and how much you weigh, etc.) you also need to consider numerous external factors, from the type of surface that can be dirt or stony, to the changing weather conditions and up to the fact that you can find yourself crossing streams or stretches of snow. All at the same time or in one series of combinations that make trail running decidedly more adventurous of a run in the city, and the choice of the most suitable footwear is a rebus full of variables to consider.

4 tips for choosing trail running shoes

So here it is, from top to bottom, there reasoned guide to buying a pair of trail running shoessummarized in 4 tips:

Upper

Toe and heel

Midsole

Salt

1. The upper

Thinking that, since you can run through mud, snow, streams and rain, the upper must be waterproof is a mistake: the upper must be breathable and waterproof. Of course, protecting the inside of the shoe, the feet and the socks from water is important but also impossible: there are also shoes with a kind of gaiter that covers the ankle but water will inevitably always enter, and it is therefore important that can also exit quickly. And then it’s not said that you won’t find yourself running under a scorching sun, and in that case it’s essential that the foot doesn’t end up boiled inside the shoe. They exist on the market now numerous membranes with these characteristicsboth as ingredients and as proprietary brands and among the technical characteristics both the resistance to the water column and the ability to breathe are specified.

Always on the upper: high or low? Of tastesbecause that really just depends on personal feeling.

> Read also: The equipment you need for a trail race

2. Toe and heel

Here, more than on the top or bottom of the upper, it is good to focus on the toe and on the shell that encloses the heel. Trail riding means running among rocks, roots, stones and unstable surfaces. For this reason, the tip should be reinforced, snug and protective, and often thicker rubber protectors are also found on the sides of the shoe. The heel shell, on the other hand, is essential to prevent the foot from escaping in the case of unstable supports: here there is also a lot of difference compared to the more unstructured models of running shoes. And a good heel cup can do more, in terms of stability, than even a high upper.

> Read also: Trail races to run in Italy

3. Midsole

Here the world is essentially divided into two great almost monotheistic religions: there are those who want great cushioning and those who prefer to feel the bottom underfoot. The runner’s weight and the type of bottom tend to determine the choice, but it is not said and not necessarily, from which here are two very different types of shoes: the maximalist ones, with many millimeters under the foot and often also little drop, and the minimalist or at least more traditional ones, with a slight drop and a few millimeters of midsole under the foot. Apart from individual preferences, there are two aspects to take into consideration: if you are neutral, pronator or supinator with running shoes, this also applies to trail shoes; secondly, by now many running shoe brands also provide the trail version of many models, and this can be advantageous from the point of view of feeling with the shoe.

And recently, even in the world of trail shoes with carbon plates have appeared, or “with heels” as someone calls them: shoes inspired by running shoes that are breaking many records and which have the same pros and cons. For example the The North Face Flight Vectiv and the Scarpa Golden Gate KIMA RT, among those we have tried and reviewed.

> Read also: Tre cime di Lavaredo, where you can learn to ride trails

4. Salt

Here, on the other hand, the game of the specificity of trail shoes is really played out, and often the difference between the trail version and the running version of the same model is given precisely by the type of sole, i.e. the portion of rubber that rests directly on the ground. When evaluating a sole, two aspects must necessarily be taken into account: the design and the compound.

From the point of view of design there are numerous factors that affect: meanwhile the type of lugs and the way they are arranged in the space of the sole. There are knobs designed for dirt and sandy bottoms, others for muddy terrains optimized to clean themselves by exploiting the movement of the foot, still others for traction on snow and finally also those that maximize the contact area for rainy conditions . So at the time of purchase it is good to have in mind whether you intend to run mainly on dirt roads in medium mountains or in high mountains, if you run only in summer or even in late autumn and early spring, and so on.

Then there is something to consider the compound, i.e. the composition of the rubber of the sole, from which more or less grip may descend. Also in this case there are different and specific compounds on the market, especially when it comes to maximizing the anti-slip effect. There are soles suitable for hot climates and high temperatures and soles which, like winter tyres, increase grip in the cold; soles for mostly wet and damp terrains; soles with great grip on rocks and stones; and of course multi-purpose soles that perform well on average in all conditions. When buying a pair of trail running shoes, it is a good idea to ask the shopkeeper for information on the sole (or read the specifications on the manufacturers’ brand sites) and be clear about what you are buying.

> Read also: What the new Megagrip compound for Vibram soles is and how it is made

Advertising