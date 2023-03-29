The two winners of the inaugural race, the Piedmontese Camilla Calosso and the Aosta Valley Dennis Brunod, who has already won three times in Arnad, will also be present on the 22-kilometre track (1,800 meters of positive difference in altitude). Alex Déjanaz, Enzo Benvenuto, Lorenzo Rostagno and Marcella Pont are also expected on the starting grid.

Online registrations, on the wedosport.net website, are open until 30 March, however it will still be possible to register on site until 9 on Saturday 1 April. The bibs can be collected on Friday 31 March from 6 to 8 pm in the La Kiuva restaurant, or on Saturday from 7 to 9 in the La Keya sports area, where there will also be the possibility to formalize the last registrations. At 9.30 the start of the 22 kilometers, arrival of the winners expected around 12.

In the afternoon, space once again for the little ones. At 2.30 pm the mini trail “A thought for Alberto” open to young people aged 3 to 15 years. There are three routes planned, the “mini” which will develop around the houses of La Keya and which can be run by children up to 7 years old, the “medium” which will reach the castle of Vallaise and is open to the 8 age group -12 years and the “big” for over 12 who will also face the steep climb to the Arnad castle. There will be music, parties and pasta parties, thanks to the rich program developed by Le Dzovéo de Arnà and the many collaborators and volunteers who meet each year to contribute to the success of the Traverse Trail.